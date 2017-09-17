Yokohama Tire to Rock Baja as Title Sponsor of the 2018 Yokohama NORRA Mexican 1000

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 17 View / September 17, 2017

Tire maker will highlight its rugged GEOLANDAR® tire line at the ‘Happiest Race on Earth’

SANTA ANA, CA – (Sept. 12, 2017) – Yokohama Tire Corporation (YTC) is Baja bound. YTC announced it has fortified its off-road racing ties as the title sponsor of the 2018 Yokohama National Off-Road Racing Association’s (NORRA) Mexican 1000.

Dubbed “The happiest race on Earth,” the Mexican 1000 is a five-day, 1,300-mile blast through Mexico’s Baja peninsula. The 51st running of the iconic rally begins April 22, 2018 in Ensenada, with pre-event activities starting on April 20.

“The Mexican 1000 is a classic Baja off-road rally,” said Fardad Niknam, Yokohama Tire director of segment development. “It’s a fun event for racers and lots of enthusiasts. As the title sponsor, we are excited and proud to partner with NORRA and continue our commitment to the off-road community.”

Niknam said Yokohama will highlight its GEOLANDAR® tire line at the Mexican 1000, including the GEOLANDAR M/T G003™ mud-terrain tire.

“It’s fantastic to partner with Yokohama,” said Mike Pearlman, NORRA president. “We welcome them aboard and I’m sure all the Mexican 1000 fans and racers do, too.”

For more information on the Yokohama NORRA Mexican 1000, visit https://www.norra.com/.

In addition to off-road racing, Yokohama is also the official spec tire of the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama and the Ultra 94 Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Canada by Yokohama. Yokohama’s 2017 sports sponsorship roster also includes Chelsea FC, Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Angels, Nitro Circus Live US Tour, Nitro World Games, Spartan Race Series and the Needham Memorial Day Soccer Tournament Driven by Yokohama.

About Yokohama Tire Corporation

Yokohama Tire Corporation is the North American manufacturing and marketing arm of Tokyo, Japan-based The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., a global manufacturing and sales company of premium tires that’s celebrating its 100thanniversary in 2017. Servicing an extensive sales network throughout the U.S., Yokohama Tire Corporation is a leader in technology and innovation. The company’s complete product line includes tires for high-performance, light truck, passenger car, commercial truck and bus, and off-the-road mining and construction applications. For more information on Yokohama’s broad product line, visit www.yokohamatire.com.

Yokohama is a strong supporter of the tire care and safety guidelines established by the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association and the National Highway Transportation and Safety Administration. Details can be found at the “Tire Care & Safety” section at www.yokohamatire.com.

About NORRA

Beginning in 2010, the National Off Road Racing Association (NORRA) began promoting a rebirth of the NORRA Mexican 1000 rally. The unique off-road rally was co-created by promoter Mike Pearlman to consist of special stages (unlimited speed timed stages in the dirt) linked together by controlled speed liaison/transit sections (highway). The one-of-a-kind, once-a-year, five-day rally includes vintage off-road vehicles and motorcycles, as well as modern desert Rally Raid cars, pre-runner trucks, buggies and motorcycles.

