14.54 Tons of Trash Removed from the Nevada Desert at the Inaugural Mint 400 Dash for Trash Desert Clean Up

October 23, 2017

The inaugural Dash For Trash desert clean-up event that took place on Saturday, October 16th uniting the off-road community to promote sustainable habits and responsible public land use removed 14.54 tons of waste from the Nevada desert this past weekend. The event was brought to you by The Mint 400, Race-Dezert.com and UTVUnderground.com, partnered with Republic Services, to showcase the off-road community’s commitment to serve as environmental stewards and improve the Southern Nevada desert landscape.

Local off-road racing clubs, enthusiasts and many Southern Nevada residents came together on Saturday to make a difference in our community and our public lands. Combined, more than 140 volunteers collected 30,000 pounds of garbage from the surrounding desert area. Republic Services collected and removed the bags of trash from the area.

“We were thrilled to be working with Republic Services on the Dash for Trash project this fall. The Mint 400 race is one of Nevada’s most iconic events and requires close coordination with a myriad of agencies to ensure we are using our federal lands in a safe and responsible manner,” says Joshua Martelli, chief operating officer with Mint 400 INC. “Partnering on this project gives the entire off-road racing and enthusiast community a great opportunity to showcase our concern for the ecosystems that surround Las Vegas while demonstrating responsible stewardship as part of retaining access to OHV lands for recreation as well.”

