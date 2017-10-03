New Rancho® ‘Level It’ Suspension System for 2008-04 Ford F-150 Trucks Adds Performance and Eliminates Rake

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 10 View / October 3, 2017

Latest Two-Inch Suspension Kit Includes Sway Bar Drop Brackets and Award-Winning Rancho quickLIFT™ RS7000®MT Struts

Long Beach, Calif., Sept. 27, 2017 – A meticulously engineered Rancho® “Level It” two-inch suspension system (Part no. RS66502R7) is now available for 2008-04 Ford F-150s, delivering on- and off-road performance benefits while eliminating rake.

Included in each suspension kit is a set of award-winning Rancho quickLIFT™ RS7000®MT monotube struts, specially engineered for light trucks and SUVs with a high center of gravity. Featuring application-specific valving and a high-pressure nitrogen gas charge, the units are designed to reduce body roll for improved ride performance and stability. Each kit also includes a set of sway bar drop brackets to ensure optimal engineering angles for roll and sway, improving ride precision.

The system is designed to accommodate up to 35-inch tires (minor trimming required). Transfer of the stock factory spring and top mount also is required. Rancho RS7000MT rear monotube shock absorbers (RS7286) also can be added to the vehicle to complete the kit.

RS7000MT shocks are covered by the Rancho brand’s Limited Lifetime Warranty and 90-day risk-free ride offer, which allows consumers to try certain shock models on any truck or SUV for 90 days. Consumers can return their shocks within 90 days for a full refund of the product’s purchase price. For a complete list of applications covered by the warranty, visit www.GoRancho.com.

Rancho is headquartered in Long Beach, Calif., and is manufactured and marketed by Tenneco. Tenneco is the global supplier and manufacturer of the Rancho brand of suspension systems and components, shock absorbers, off-road protective equipment, specialty exhaust pipe kits and more for a variety of trucks, sport utility vehicles and Jeeps found around the globe.

To learn more about Rancho products, contact your nearest Rancho dealer, call 1-734-384-7806 or visit www.GoRancho.com. To locate a Rancho authorized reseller, visit the “Where to Buy” tab on www.GoRancho.com.

Tenneco is an $8.6 billion global manufacturing company with headquarters in Lake Forest, Illinois and approximately 31,000 employees worldwide. Tenneco is one of the world’s largest designers, manufacturers and marketers of clean air and ride performance products and systems for automotive and commercial vehicle original equipment markets and the aftermarket. Tenneco’s principal brand names are Monroe®, Walker®, XNOx® and Clevite® Elastomer.

