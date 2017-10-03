Deegan38 and Barricade 2018 JL Wrangler Sweepstakes

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 71 View / October 3, 2017

Enter weekly for the chance to win a pair of one-of-a-kind JL Wranglers

MALVERN, PA.(September 28, 2017) –Sixteen-time X-Games Freestyle Motocross medalist Brian Deegan and Barricade Off-Road, one of the leading manufacturers for off-road Wrangler parts, have teamed up for the biggest Jeep Wrangler giveaway to ever exist!Brian and his daughter Hailie are excited to announce that they are giving away not just one but, two 2018 JL Wranglers in conjunction with ExtremeTerrain, a leading authority in Jeep Wrangler parts and accessories. This ultimate “His and Hers” Wrangler giveaway will feature two, one-of-a-kind, completely unique JL Wranglers slatheredin aftermarket parts from Deegan38, Barricade and more!

With Brian Deegan’s stamp of approval, these 2018 Wranglers areensured to be, in his own words, “absolutely sick”. Lift-kits, wheels, tires, grills, bumpers, fender flares, body armor, lights and other cool accessories are all a part of the recipe for these one-off Wrangler builds. A 4-door JL will be modified using Brian’s Deegan 38 line of products and a 2-doormodelwill feature parts from Barricade OffRoad.

Participants can enter once a week for the chance to win this ultimate Wrangler giveaway package. One lucky finalistwill have the chance to take home both JL’s to keep for themselves or share with friend, significant other or whomever they choose.The big question is: will that winner be you?

Visit https://www.extremeterrain.com/2018-jeep-wrangler-giveaway.html today to sign up, read the official rules and learn more about the Deegan38 and Barricade His and Hers Giveaway. The last day to enter is November 15th and the finalist will be selected on Black Friday, November 24th.

