Jason Scherer Becomes First Driver to Win Three ULTRA4 National Races

by Bower Motorsports Media / 0 Comments / 15 View / November 2, 2017

October 23, 2017 (Danville, CA) – Jason Scherer dominated one of the most fan-friendly off-road races of the year by displaying a perfect weekend at the Wild West Motorsports Park in Sparks, NV, for the season finale of the ULTRA4 racing series. The event excitedly began with him winning the Pole Position with the fastest lap at 1 minute 10 seconds – a whole 3 seconds over Shannon Campbell – and victoriously ended with him leading every lap in the weekend’s heat race and main event, earning himself the title and his 3rd KMC Hard Charger Award of the season. The packed house, along with another 190,000 fans logged into Ultra4racing.com‘s live feed, making it one of the most successful spectator engaging single events in the ULTRA4 series’ history. In addition, the race coverage will be aired on NBC Sports Network in the near future, completing the 2017 network series Journey to the Hammers. The ULTRA4 Hammerking Production group has run the event at the Reno/Sparks racetrack flawlessly for the past four years and the recent partnership with NBC Sports has greatly propelled the quality of race coverage and awareness of the series. It’s not hard to see why so much attention has been brought to the sport; ULTRA4 Racing has uniquely combined endurance, short course, and desert racing, paving the way for those that excel at all off-road racing disciplines. Scherer has proven to be such a competitor, claiming wins in all categories amongst a strong and talented field of contenders, driving his #76 Safecraft Rubicon Express Nitto Tire Jeep.

“Our program has really stepped up this year by bringing on a full-time crew chief, Adam McGough, who found speed at every track this season. Proof was winning the Pole Position in every race we qualified this year. I appreciate everyone’s effort on preparing the car; to all of our partners that have helped us develop this amazing program, products, and race team, especially my family, and the whole team at the shop.” said Scherer.

In an unrelenting effort to complete the 2017 season as the reigning ULTRA4 National Champion, Jason Scherer gave it his all at King of the Hammers early on in the year and finished a very respectable 3rd place after starting Pole Position for the 3rd year in a row at arguably the hardest one-day race in the US, and 4th in his season by acquiring another pole win at the Sierra Blanca, TX, ULTRA4 Western Opener. Jason also ventured out of the ULTRA4 series and won the LS Fest in Las Vegas, NV, once again winning the pole in a unique bracket-racing format in his 4400 unlimited car. “We led the most laps this season in the races we entered, so it was hard to handover the red number plate knowing I had what it would took, but we will be back next season to try and regain the championship back to the Rage 4th camp”.

Special Thanks to all the Marketing Partners that Make this Success Possible: Rubicon Express, Safecraft, Nitto Tires, FOX Shox, Spidertrax, Method Wheels, Rugged Radios, Tilden Motorsports, Red Line Oil, Fishmouth Fab Works, RCV Performance Products, Advance Adapters, High Angle Drivelines, Pac Springs, Reid Racing, Jamar Brakes, PowerTank, ARB USA, Power Steering Solutions, Rigid Industries, Motive Gear, WARN Industries, Elrod’s Performance Straps, K&N Filters, and MagnaFlow.

The Rage 4th Crew: Crew Chief Adam McGough and team of Ole Stogesburg, Brian Whitford, Ben Ratto, Chad & Brett Lujan, Greg Hussey, John Webb, Brian Farris, Steve Headen, Dan Trout, Ben Bower, Gary & Gordon Uffins, Jonathan Haniger and his brother Casey Scherer.

About Jason Scherer: Jason Scherer has been racing for over 18 years and has stood on the podium at many events, winning one of the most prestigious in rock and desert racing: The 2009 King of the Hammers. Other notable achievement are top 25 finisher in eight ULTRA4 King of the Hammers races since 2008, coveted first place finishes at the 2012 and 2013 ULTRA4 Nitto National Championship Race, 2013 ULTRA4 Metalcloak Stampede, 2016 ULTRA4 Fallon 250, and ULTRA4National Points Champion of 2016. His consistent performance also landed him the Pro-Rock Championship in 2006, and repeated the victory in that series in 2007. Jason’s growing list of high profile finishes have earned him the honor of being nominated for Dirt Sports “Driver of the Year” award two years in a row. Scherer embraces his racing career with a very supportive wife and children who join him on the trails near their Northern California home in their extremely off-road equipped 1972 Jeep CJ-6.

About ULTRA4 Racing: ULTRA4 has 8 races in the US, 4 races in Europe, 1 race in Australia, and an exhibition in China. These races take place on both public lands and in private property around the world. The granddaddy of their events is King of The Hammers, which takes place each year in February on public lands in Johnson Valley, CA. The race has evolved from 12 teams racing for bragging rights and a case of beer, to more than 450 teams competing before more than 50,000 fans in person and nearly 1,000,000 online for season opener. Each of the Ultra4 series of races is a qualifier for the King of The Hammers race each year. In addition to these races, Hammerking established the racing class known as the ULTRA4 class. The defining characteristic of this class is that all cars must be capable of 4-wheel drive. Beyond that, the class is unlimited. These cars come in all shapes and sizes and are capable of speeds over 100+ MPH and still contain gear ratios as low as 100 to 1 for technical rock crawling.

