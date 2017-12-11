Low Range Off-Road – Toyota Upper Front Tower Shock Mount Kit

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 13 View / December 11, 2017

Need to mount up shocks but don’t like the typical “tube style” shock hoops? These shock towers are a great alternative and offer a few added benefits compared to other similar products. Originally designed for the Samurai and, by popular demand, now available for Toyota models as well.

Allows for movement on frame if you change your axle’s center location

Allows for plating of the frame for additional reinforcement

Allows for welding on 7 surfaces per shock mount for increased strength

Laser cut from 3/16″ HRPO steel plate

CNC press bent for accuracy

Grade 8 hardware

Laser cut “LROR” Logo

Measures 11″ from frame mounting to shock bolt (compares to 12″ shock hoop mounted in middle of frame)

Kit includes:

(2) Shock towers

(2) Grade 8 1/2″ bolts

(4) SAE grade 8 washers

(2) Grade 8 Nyloc Nuts

(4) CNC-machined aluminum shock isolator spacers

