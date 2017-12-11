Low Range Off-Road – Toyota Upper Front Tower Shock Mount Kit

Need to mount up shocks but don’t like the typical “tube style” shock hoops? These shock towers are a great alternative and offer a few added benefits compared to other similar products. Originally designed for the Samurai and, by popular demand, now available for Toyota models as well.
- Allows for movement on frame if you change your axle’s center location
- Allows for plating of the frame for additional reinforcement
- Allows for welding on 7 surfaces per shock mount for increased strength
- Laser cut from 3/16″ HRPO steel plate
- CNC press bent for accuracy
- Grade 8 hardware
- Laser cut “LROR” Logo
- Measures 11″ from frame mounting to shock bolt (compares to 12″ shock hoop mounted in middle of frame)
Kit includes:
(2) Shock towers
(2) Grade 8 1/2″ bolts
(4) SAE grade 8 washers
(2) Grade 8 Nyloc Nuts
(4) CNC-machined aluminum shock isolator spacers