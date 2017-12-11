Logo

Low Range Off-Road – Toyota Upper Front Tower Shock Mount Kit

December 11, 2017

Need to mount up shocks but don’t like the typical “tube style” shock hoops? These shock towers are a great alternative and offer a few added benefits compared to other similar products. Originally designed for the Samurai and, by popular demand, now available for Toyota models as well.

  • Allows for movement on frame if you change your axle’s center location
  • Allows for plating of the frame for additional reinforcement
  • Allows for welding on 7 surfaces per shock mount for increased strength
  • Laser cut from 3/16″ HRPO steel plate
  • CNC press bent for accuracy
  • Grade 8 hardware
  • Laser cut “LROR” Logo
  • Measures 11″ from frame mounting to shock bolt (compares to 12″ shock hoop mounted in middle of frame)

Kit includes:
(2) Shock towers
(2) Grade 8 1/2″ bolts
(4) SAE grade 8 washers 
(2) Grade 8 Nyloc Nuts
(4) CNC-machined aluminum shock isolator spacers

