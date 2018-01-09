Hammerking Announces Nitto Triple Crown of Off-Road

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 5 View / January 9, 2018

JOHNSON VALLEY, CA – JANUARY 9th, 2018 : From the punishing rocks of the Hammers in Johnson Valley, to fear and loathing over 400 miles in Las Vegas, all the way to the “Big House” in Crandon, the Nitto Triple Crown of Off-Road promises to be one for the record books. The 2018 series will pit the top ULTRA4 drivers against each other in the three most epic off-road races in North America: Hammerking’s Nitto King of The Hammers Powered by Optima Batteries, Best in the Desert’s BFGoodrich 50th Mint 400, and the 49th Annual World Championship Off-Road Races(R) at Crandon International Speedway.

The unlimited 4-wheel-drive vehicles, known as ULTRA4 cars, will, for the first time ever, have an opportunity take part in this three-race series starting with KOH Week in February in Johnson Valley, CA. Each ULTRA4 driver invited to take-part can only race one vehicle in all three races. Each race will showcase the vehicle’s ability to handle differing elements of off-road racing. KOH features the most brutal 4WD terrain, The Mint is 400 miles of endurance high-speed desert racing, and Crandon features the widest, fastest short-course tracks in the country. The winner of the Triple Crown will receive $15,000 in prize money and bragging rights as the fastest driver in the toughest car in all of ULTRA4 for 2018.

To receive an invitation to the Nitto Triple Crown, drivers must either finish KOH 2018 in the 4400 class or have finished top 20 in the 2017 ULTRA4 Nitto National Championship Series. All drivers invited to race at the Mint as part of the series will have a chance to race the Friday night Ultracross feature race in Crandon, but only the top 30 drivers from Friday night’s race will make it into the main event — the Crandon World Cup on Labor Day Sunday to be crowned a Crandon World Champion and the winner of the Nitto Triple Crown. All Drivers must commit to an ULTRA4 Regional Series to participate in The Triple Crown. These are additional races and cannot be raced in lieu of regional races.

2018 Nitto Triple Crown of Off-Road Races and Dates

Nitto King of The Hammers Powered by Optima Batteries

February 9th, 2018 – Johnson Valley, CA

– Johnson Valley, CA BFGoodrich 50 th Mint 400

March 10th, 2018 – Las Vegas, NV

Mint 400 – Las Vegas, NV 40th Annual World Championship Off-Road Race

August 31st & September 2nd, 2018 – Crandon, WI