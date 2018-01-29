Potts Racing and Driver Cole Potts Sign with SPEED Energy

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 1 View / January 29, 2018

Charlotte, NC (January 25, 2018) – One of the most fearless and naturally gifted up and coming drivers in desert off-road racing today has joined the SPEED Energy stable of athletes, and will be joining the 4-Time Baja 500 and 3-Time Baja 1000 winner Robby Gordon as an exciting new figurehead, and spokesperson for the worldwide drinks brand during the upcoming 2018 Best in the Desert and SCORE International race seasons. Coming off his first premiere class victory at the SNORE Rage at the River, Cole Potts is an electric addition to the SPEED Energy crew.

“To extend the SPEED Energy presence in the desert with a young talented driver like Cole Potts is something I have been wanting to do for quite awhile. Cole has made great strides in the last few years with his driving abilities, and has really caught my attention as someone to carry my lifestyle brand well knowing the true meaning of SPEED.”

Stated SPEED Energy President Robby Gordon.

At just nineteen years old, the Scottsdale, Arizona native has been participating in different forms of motorsports including motocross, and off-road racing since the age of 8. However, it wasn’t until the age of 16 Cole’s true passion for off-road racing elevated to the level it is now quickly catapulting to the premiere category in the desert ranks the last three years.

Spending extensive amounts of time riding motocross in his free time, along with Pre-Running with his father veteran racer Craig Potts throughout the desert. Potts has developed the knowledge, and throttle control to continue to be a true threat in the desert each event.

Under the guidance and leadership of the 7-time SCORE International Champion, Robby Gordon, and combining the resources of SPEED Energy Racing and Potts Racing look for both drivers to make serious noise in the desert in 2018 at major events such as the Parker 425, Mint 400, Baja 500, and Baja 1000.

The SPEED Energy entry for Potts Racing will dawn the familiar bright green paint scheme with SPEED Energy on the hood and doors in similar fashion to team leader Robby Gordon. Associate sponsors on the Potts entry will include Toyo Tires, HallmarkTrust.com, Security State Bank, and CPI.

About SPEED Energy

SPEED Energy Drink is a result of Robby Gordon’s passion for speed, on and off the race track. Gordon has fueled his desire to create his own energy drink business. With SPEED Energy, Robby was able to formulate the same energy with a healthy ingredient profile and superior flavor to other energy drinks…without the aftertaste or the medicine like taste.