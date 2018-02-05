The 5th Annual Rugged Radio Driver Meet and Greet Returns to The Mint 400

by MadMedia / 0 Comments / 1 View / February 27, 2018

Come meet the racers of The Great American Off-Road Race!

What: 5th Annual Rugged Radios Driver Meet and Greet

When: Thursday, March 8th from 5:00PM-9:30PM

Where: 9th and Fremont (Inside the Pit Crew Challenge Lot)

Who: The Racers of The Mint 400

For the fifth consecutive year, the Rugged Radios Driver Meet and Greet is back! Rugged Radios is hosting the official Mint 400 Meet & Greet session Thursday night in the Pit Crew Challenge lot on 9th and Fremont beginning at 5:00pm. The Meet & Greet is open to ALL teams and drivers competing in the 2018 BFGoodrich Tires powered by Monster Energy.

Fans, come meet the racers of The Mint 400 and get personal autographs and photos with your favorite driver, and more! Come experience the history and excitement of The Mint 400 as we build up to the most spectacular off-road race in North America. Bigger, badder and better than ever! The Rugged Radios Meet & Greet will be happening Thursday night inside the Pit Crew Challenge Lot (9th and Fremont) and is open to the public. Come for the autographs, Pit Crew Challenge, and Miss Mint competition!

“Rugged Radios has been such a huge supporter of The Mint 400 directly through our racers. We’re now entering the fifth year in the Mint 400 Meet & Greet and each year it gets bigger and bigger. It’s important to me that events like this are celebrated at The Mint 400, where fans can interact with and meet the racers of The Great American Off-Road Race!” commented Mint 400 CEO, Matt Martelli.

About The Mint 400

Known as “The Great American Off-Road Race™,” The Mint 400 is the oldest, most prestigious, and most challenging off-road race on the planet. This annual four-hundred mile marathon between the top off-road racers in the world includes over three hundred and fifty race teams in twenty-four different classes of off-road vehicles. Established in 1967, The Mint 400 is steeped in American lore. Thousands of racers and celebrities from around the world have attempted to tame the brutal Nevada desert, but less than half of them have ever finished the Mint. An entire week of events lead up to the famed off-road contest in and around Las Vegas, including a vehicle parade down the Las Vegas Strip, a drivers meet and greet, a pit crew challenge contest, the Miss Mint 400 beauty pageant, massive parties, a qualifying race, and a huge ten-block “contingency” gathering on Fremont Street East. Over forty-thousand spectators gather to watch the worlds best off-road race teams do battle at The Mint 400!

About Mad Media

Mad Media ( Mad Media ( www.madmedia.com ) is a San Diego based marketing and creative agency, with in-house film and television production. We craft authentic, culturally engaging brand messages, and deliver them across print, web, photography, and film platforms. Mad Media has been leading the online content revolution since 1995 producing major commercial, television, online content and viral film projects such as The Gymkhana Series and XP1K Series.