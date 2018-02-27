Toyota Returns for 10th Season As Official Truck of LOORS in 2018

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 0 View / February 27, 2018

CORONA, CA. (February 21, 2018) – When the Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series made its debut in 2009, it did so with the full support of Toyota, whose American-built Toyota trucks return in 2018 as the series’ Official Truck’.

After 10 years, the association with Team Lucas remains a cornerstone of a Toyota marketing effort that also positions the international automotive giant as a presenting power block sponsor for telecasts on CBS, CBS Sports and MAVTV that cumulatively represent 137 hours of exposure.

The renewed agreement also gives a Toyota-branded on-board camera for all races and a prominent space on vendor row.

In return, Toyota again will supply Team Lucas with a fleet of 7 top-selling trucks for use as safety and support vehicles. The company also will continue to provide primary sponsorship for veteran Eric Barron in the Pro 4 class.

“The Lucas Oil Off-Road Series gets us exposed to a lot of fans who love the outdoor life and the spectacularly exciting off-road world,” enthused Andre Jackson, Toyota Motorsports’ North America Marketing Planner. “We are continuing our very strong relationship because our multi-level campaign reaches such a diverse and enthusiastic marketplace.”

“We’re delighted to have such a productive relationship with one of the giants among the world’s automobile and truck manufacturers,” said Jamie Devney, Team Lucas VP Product Development.

Lucas Oil Products, Inc., is a world leader in the production of high performance lubricants and problem-solving additives and markets 247 unique products in 40 countries around the globe. Its television production arm, Lucas Oil Production

Studios, produces more than 350 hours of programming for CBS, CBSSN, the Lucas-owned MAVTV Motorsports Network and the new LucasOilRacing.TV 24/7 on-demand worldwide motorsports app.