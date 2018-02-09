Warn Industries Launches New Dealer Friendly Pick-Up Program

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 0 View / February 9, 2018

Company implements Parts Via e-commerce network through warn.com

Clackamas, OR (2/5/2018) – Warn Industries is now offering consumers the ability to purchase many of its products from the company’s website, warn.com, and have them delivered to a Warn–Parts Via Network Dealer for free pickup and installation. Buyers may purchase a variety of items, such as the company’s well-known truck and powersports winches, certain bumpers and mounting systems, and select accessories.

Parts Via connects brands, retail/installer outlets, and consumers to improve the sales and service experience. It creates a seamless transaction environment built over a supply chain network and infrastructure that can deliver parts to almost anywhere in North America the next day.

The Parts Via system gives buyers the convenience of purchasing products online and having them shipped to one of many qualified network retailer / installers at no extra cost. Due to the size and weight of certain parts—especially large, heavy items, such as winches and bumpers—shipping to a residence can be cost prohibitive. However, opting to have the products shipped to the retailer/installer can save the consumer money on shipping. Warn Industries believes Parts Via will provide unparalleled access to local services, technical expertise, and installation support. “Connecting directly with the manufacturers is priceless. We spend endless hours each year to insure our name is on the dealer locator pages and it works wonders. This program is even better than being on the dealer locator search. Funneling customers directly to key jobbers only benefits everyone,” said Carl Marotzke, Carl’s Stereo Plus Pickups, Sharonville, OH.

For additional information about becoming a Warn Parts Via network dealer, visit: partsvia.com/get-started.

About Warn Industries

Warn Industries is the world’s most recognized brand in off-road products such as hub locks and vehicle recovery winches. The company designs, manufactures and markets a full line of off-road equipment and accessories that enhance the performance of four-wheel-drive and powersport vehicles. Warn Industries is headquartered near Portland, OR and is an LKQ company.