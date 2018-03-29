Dana Introduces Aftermarket Drivetrain Upgrades for Jeep® Wrangler JL

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 19 View / March 29, 2018

Suite of Products Include Dana Axles, Spicer® Drivetrain Components

MOAB, Utah, March 28, 2018 – Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) has introduced a new line of aftermarket Dana axles and Spicer® drivetrain components for the Jeep® Wrangler JL. The line of drivetrain upgrades includes Ultimate Dana 60™ front and rear axles, Spicer® Performance nodular iron differential covers, chromoly axle shafts, bearing kits, and expanded ratio gears.

Dana made the announcement at the Easter Jeep Safari held in Moab, Utah, through April 1.

The new Jeep® Wrangler JL comes with redesigned Dana axles as standard equipment. The Wrangler Sport and Sahara come with Dana 30™ axles in front and Dana 35™ AdvanTEK® axles in the rear, while the Rubicon comes equipped with Dana 44™ AdvanTEK® axles in front and rear. Each of these axle designs have been improved and strengthened for the Wrangler JL.

“The new Jeep® Wrangler JL features extensively redesigned Dana axles as a part of its standard equipment package,” said Peter Cirulis, vice president of customer experience, strategy, and product planning for the Dana Aftermarket Group. “However, there are always enthusiasts who want to push the envelope, and these Dana and Spicer upgrades build on our proven, market-tested technology to meet the rigorous demands of off-roading. Whether you are going to a remote fishing spot, or rock-climbing in Moab, Dana has created the upgrades you need to enjoy the journey as much as the destination.

For the serious off-roader, the Dana aftermarket upgrades include heavy-duty chromoly axle shaft replacements for the stock units, and a range of AdvanTEK® performance ring and pinion gears so owners can select their optimum ratio. For maximum performance, owners can upgrade the standard Dana axles with the Ultimate Dana 60™ front and rear axles.

The Ultimate Dana 60™ axles are bolt-in replacement upgrades for front and rear axles on the Jeep®Wrangler JL. They are available in 3.73, 4.10, 4.88, and 5.38 ratios and come with an Eaton® E-Locker. The axles feature:

35-spline, nickel chromoly steel axle shafts designed for higher torque, larger tires, and off-road punishment;

a greatly enhanced carrier with Spicer ® performance ring and pinion gearing;

performance ring and pinion gearing; massive SPL ® 70 u-joints, exclusive to Dana;

70 u-joints, exclusive to Dana; full-float design for greater load-carrying capacity; and

upgraded, heavy-duty brakes with plug-and-play antilock braking system.

The Spicer® Performance nodular iron differential covers fit front or rear Dana 44™ AdvanTEK® and Dana 35™ AdvanTEK® axles, and are available in blue or gray finishes.

Spicer Chromoly Axle Shaft upgrades for the Jeep® JL are available in a number of configurations for the Dana 30™(front), Dana 35™ AdvanTEK® (rear), and Dana 44™ AdvanTEK® axles (front and rear). Spicer aftermarket axles are available to replace the front axle disconnect (FAD) feature on the stock Dana 30™ and the Dana 44™ AdvanTEK® axles.

Spicer master overhaul and standard differential rebuild bearing kits are available for the Dana 30™, Dana 35™ AdvanTEK®, and the Dana 44™ AdvanTEK® axles.

Enthusiasts can choose from a range of AdvanTEK® aftermarket expanded gear ratios for all three original equipment (OE) axles. Four ratios are available for the Dana 30™, five for the Dana 35™ AdvanTEK®, and the Dana 44™ AdvanTEK® has six gear options for the front and seven for the rear.

“Dana has been the OE supplier of axles to Jeep® for over 75 years,” said Cirulis. “With that heritage, no one knows the Jeep® drivetrain better than Dana. We want to be first when it comes to ‘what’s next’ for Wrangler JL aftermarket parts.”

For more information on the Dana Aftermarket Upgrades for the Wrangler JL, go to SpicerParts.com/Jeep

About Dana in the Aftermarket

Powered by recognized brands such as Dana®, Spicer®, Victor Reinz®, Glaser®, GWB®, Thompson®, Tru-Cool®, SVL®, Magnum®, and Transejes™, Dana delivers a broad range of aftermarket solutions – including genuine, all makes, and value lines – servicing passenger, commercial, and off-highway vehicles across the globe. Leveraged by a global network of 13 distribution centers, Dana’s dedicated aftermarket team provides technical service, customer support, high fill rates, and on-time delivery to customers around the globe. For product information visit Spicerparts.com. For E-catalog and parts location, visit DanaAftermarket.com. To speak with a Dana customer service representative call 1-800-621-8084.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in highly engineered solutions for improving the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of powered vehicles and machinery. Dana supports the passenger vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway markets, as well as industrial and stationary equipment applications. Founded in 1904, Dana employs more than 30,000 people in 33 countries on six continents who are committed to delivering long-term value to customers. The company reported sales of more than $7.2 billion in 2017. Based in Maumee, Ohio, the company’s operations were selected as a Top Workplace in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan by The (Toledo) Blade for the last two years. Dana is ranked among the Drucker Institute’s listing of the 250 most effectively managed companies. For more information, please visit dana.com.

Related