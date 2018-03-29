New DynoMax(R) Super Turbo™ Axle-Back System Available for 2018 Jeep Wrangler JL 3.6L V6

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 39 View / March 29, 2018

Moab, Utah, March 29, 2018 – DynoMax® Performance Exhaust will add a new Jeep Wrangler JL performance exhaust system – engineered and constructed to install with ease and provide performance benefits – to its product line in April. The DynoMax JL performance exhaust system (p/n 39536) fits 4-door 2018 Jeep Wrangler JL 3.6L V6s.

At the center of the system is a DynoMax Super Turbo™ muffler – engineered to provide a mild, true performance sound with minimal resonation. Inside the muffler are spun-locked heads and flow-director technology, helping to maximize exhaust flow. Constructed from stainless steel, the muffler includes a polished, 304-grade stainless steel cover that helps to provide an attractive mirror finish.

The new kit includes 2.5-in. stainless steel, mandrel-bent piping to help extend protection against corrosion and was engineered to maintain factory emissions routing for form, fit and ease of installation. The system is finished with a pair of 4-in. stainless steel buffed and polished exhaust tips, embossed with the DynoMax logo.

All necessary hardware, hangers, clamps and other accessories plus highly detailed, step-by-step installation instructions are included.

DynoMax Performance Exhaust – a popular brand among Jeep enthusiasts – offers a full complement of exhaust products for Jeep vehicles, including torque- and horsepower-enhancing Super Turbo™ and Ultra Flo™ exhaust systems covering applications 1986 and newer.

An exclusive 90-day Performance and Sound Guarantee lets consumers try a DynoMax Performance Exhaust system for 90 days. If unsatisfied, consumers can return the product within the 90-day window for a full refund of its purchase price. DynoMax stainless steel systems are covered by a limited lifetime warranty. To learn more about these DynoMax offers and additional restrictions, please visit www.DynoMax.com.

To learn more about DynoMax Performance Exhaust products, please visit www.DynoMax.com, contact your nearest DynoMax supplier or call 1-734-384-7806. For the name and location of your nearest DynoMax retailer, check out the Dealer Locator at www.DynoMax.com.

Tenneco is an $9.3 billion global manufacturing company with headquarters in Lake Forest, Illinois and approximately 32,000 employees worldwide. Tenneco is one of the world’s largest designers, manufacturers and marketers of ride performance and clean air products and systems for automotive and commercial vehicle original equipment markets and the aftermarket. Tenneco’s principal brand names are Monroe®, Walker®, XNOx® and Clevite® Elastomer.

