Everyone’s a Winner at AmericanTrucks.com

AmericanBuild Giveaway Announcement and Truck Build Hub

PAOLI, Pa. (March28th, 2018) –Here at AmericanTrucks, one way we like to get to know our customers is through our Sweepstakes and Giveaways. We regularly use these events not just as a promotional tool, but to see what our customers and fan base are all about. The feedback and responses always amaze us,and the best part of these giveaways are when our winners present their transformed trucks on our build hub.

Our most recent mega-sweepstakes, that we affectionately referred to as the “AmericanBuild Giveaway,” featured the chance to win $17,760 in parts and accessories. This year’s Grand Prize Winner is Brody V. from Albion, Nebraska. Congratulations to Brody, as we look forward to seeing his F-150 decked out in almost $18k worth of goodies from our catalog. On top of our Grand Prize Winner, we have selected 76 secondary winners. Each secondary winner has been listed on our AT Sweepstakes page and will receive an #AmericanBuild prize pack in their mailbox.

With $17,760 to spend, you can imagine what Brody’s F-150 will be transformed into. Once we send a photographer out to the middle of nowhere Nebraska, we’ll update our build hub page with his story and what he spent his prize money on. For now, you can view previous AmericanTrucks Sweepstakes Winners here: https://www.americantrucks.com/truck-build-hub.html and we will be sure to keep you in the loop for future updates to this page.

About AmericanTrucks

AmericanTrucks is the number one leader in providing aftermarket parts and accessories for Chevrolet Silverados, GMC Sierras, Dodge Rams, and Ford F-150s. Catering to the needs and demands of late-model truck owners and enthusiasts, AmericanTrucks provides the most desirable parts at the best prices. Located just outside of Philadelphia, AmericanTrucks is dedicated to offering the truck community with the highest quality of parts and service. Please visit https://www.americantrucks.com for more information.

