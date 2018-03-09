FOX Puts up $10k Purse to the Overall Winner of The 2018 Mint 400

by MadMedia / 0 Comments / 4 View / March 9, 2018

The FOX Proving Grounds returns to The Great American Off-Road Race

The Mint 400 today announced FOX has returned as a supporting sponsor of the 2018 BFGoodrich Tires Mint 400 powered by Monster Energy. FOX designs and develops high performance shock absorbers and suspension products, offering the same technology designed to withstand the extreme conditions of off-road racing in a complete line of bolt-on, direct replacement shocks for your daily driver or UTV.

For the 6th consecutive year, FOX is putting up ten thousand dollars for the overall winner on FOX shocks. Additionally, the FOX Proving Grounds returns as the ultimate proving grounds in one of the toughest and most challenging sections of The Mint 400 race course.

FOX athletes have won the last five Mint 400 races overall – Rob MacCachren (2018), Justin Lofton (2017), Justin Lofton (2016), Andy McMillin (2014) and Bryce Menzies (2013). In the first Best in the Desert race of the year, Andy McMillin took home the overall win at the Parker 425. FOX also has swept all EMC and King of the Hammers races this year, with the major KOH win coming from Jason Scherer.

“FOX’s continued support for The Mint 400 has been instrumental in our growth. Without brands like FOX, we simply can’t do what we do. FOX has been in the shock game for over four decades and is a great example of a company that created a product specific to off-road racing and took it mainstream. Taking the overall win the last five years really proves their dominance in the sport,” commented Matt Martelli, Mint 400 CEO.

FOX has also stepped up to give each winner of the Method Race Wheels Pit Crew Challenge a set of Performance Series 2.0 Smooth Body IFP direct replacement shocks for trucks or SUV’s.

FOX will be giving away two Traxxas RC cars at Contingency on Thursday, March 8th & Friday, March 9th so come by and see FOX’s line of products on Fremont St. East and at the official Primm Valley Mint 400 Start/Finish Line in Primm, NV on Saturday, March 10th.

ABOUT FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Headquartered in Scotts Valley, CA, FOX designs and manufactures high-performance suspension products primarily for mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road and off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles. For more than three decades, FOX’s team of enthusiasts and professional athletes has been improving vehicle performance through a unique commitment to redefining ride dynamics.

About The Mint 400

Known as “The Great American Off-Road Race™,” The Mint 400 is the oldest, most prestigious, and most challenging off-road race on the planet. This annual four-hundred mile marathon between the top off-road racers in the world includes over three hundred and fifty race teams in twenty-four different classes of off-road vehicles. Established in 1967, The Mint 400 is steeped in American lore. Thousands of racers and celebrities from around the world have attempted to tame the brutal Nevada desert, but less than half of them have ever finished the Mint. An entire week of events lead up to the famed off-road contest in and around Las Vegas, including a vehicle parade down the Las Vegas Strip, a drivers meet and greet, a pit crew challenge contest, the Miss Mint 400 beauty pageant, massive parties, a qualifying race, and a huge ten-block “contingency” gathering on Fremont Street East. Over forty-thousand spectators gather to watch the worlds best off-road race teams do battle at The Mint 400!

About Mad Media

Mad Media (www.madmedia.com) is a San Diego based marketing and creative agency, with in-house film and television production. We craft authentic, culturally engaging brand messages, and deliver them across print, web, photography, and film platforms. Mad Media has been leading the online content revolution since 1995 producing major commercial, television, online content and viral film projects such as The Gymkhana Series and XP1K Series.