RUGGED RIDGE ANNOUNCES AVAILABILITY OF CARGO AREA PROTECTION PRODUCTS FOR 2007-2018 WRANGLER JK

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 40 View / March 26, 2018

New C3 Interior Tailgate Protection Cover and C4 Canine Containment Cube Offer Greater Function & Versatility While Preserving Interior Surfaces

Suwanee, Ga. (March 20, 2018) – Rugged Ridge®, a leading manufacturer of high-quality Jeep®, truck and off-road parts and accessories, today announced the availability of its new C3 Interior Tailgate Protection Cover and C4 Canine Containment Cube to its line of interior protection products for 2007-2018 Jeep Wrangler JK models.

The C3 Interior Tailgate Cover is constructed of heavyweight ballistic-weave nylon with sturdy reinforced seams. It incorporates a spacious storage pouch and multiple tool loops for added utility. A built-in mesh screen maintains proper air flow through the factory tailgate vent. Installation is simplified with the included hook and loop fasteners for all 2007-2018 Jeep Wrangler JK models.

The new C4 Canine Containment Cube’s innovative design utilizes the Jeep Wrangler’s sport bar as a means of suspending a self-contained compartment for transporting pets safely & securely while preserving the rear cargo area, protecting it from damage from claws and accidental stains.

Made from a sturdy ballistic weave material, the C4 Canine Cube is lighter than most conventional pet carriers and has durable mesh-screened walls for better air flow and greater visibility. The integrated anchor system keeps the cube firmly in place while its soft-side construction allows it to fold flat when not in use. Plastic reinforced floor panels add an extra layer of interior protection.

The Rugged Ridge C3 Interior Tailgate Cover and C4 Canine Cube are backed by an industry-leading five-year limited warranty and are available online and through select Jeep and off-road parts and accessories retailers nationwide with an MSRP of $66.99 and $199.99 respectively.

For more information on these or any of Rugged Ridge’s complete line of high-quality Jeep and off-road products, or to find and approved retailer, please contact Rugged Ridge at 770-614-6101 or visit www.RuggedRidge.com

Part No. Description MSRP 13260.09 C3 Tailgate Cover; 07-18 Jeep Wrangler JK $66.99 13260.20 C4 Canine Cube $199.99

