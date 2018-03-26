Yokohama Tire Goes Off-Roading as Sponsor of Easter Jeep Safari Week

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 11 View / March 26, 2018

Tire maker to ‘Go Strong’ during massive Jeep celebration in Moab, Utah, sponsoring five trails and highlighting its GEOLANDAR® line

SANTA ANA, CA. – (Mar. 22, 2018) – Yokohama Tire is hitting the trails with thousands of off-road driving enthusiasts during the 52nd running of Easter Jeep Safari Week, March 24-April 1 in Moab, Utah. Yokohama is an official sponsor of the popular event.

According to the Red Rock 4-Wheelers (RR4W), the longstanding organization that runs Easter Jeep Safari Week, approximately 25,000 to 35,000 visitors are expected to attend and participate in the annual Jeep celebration. Many will also drive the five trails which Yokohama is sponsoring: Moab Rim (March 27), Fins and Things (March 28), Flat Iron Mesa (March 28), Hell’s Revenge (March 29) and Seven Mile Rim (March 29).

Yokohama will also have its semi-trailer in the Red Rock 4-Wheelers Vendor Expo 2018 area featuring its rugged GEOLANDAR® tires, including the GEOLANDAR M/T G003™ mud-terrain tire.

“What better place to ‘Go Strong’ than Easter Jeep Safari Week in Moab?” said Fardad Niknam, Yokohama Tire senior director of consumer product planning and product marketing. “I can’t think of a more perfect spot to showcase our GEOLANDAR line to thousands of passionate, rock-crawling Jeep enthusiasts.”

Sponsoring a trail helps support initiatives that benefit the off-roading community, according to RR4W.

Yokohama’s other off-road alliances include being the title sponsor of the 2018 Yokohama NORRA Mexican 1000 and the 2018 Yokohama Sonora Rally, as well as being the official tire of Horsepower Adventures. Yokohama is the sponsor and exclusive tire supplier for The Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport Pikes Peak Hill Climb Trophy by Yokohama and is also sponsoring the GenRight Off Road Race Team in the 2018 Ultra4 series 4400 Class, as well as being the spec tire of the 2018 TrophyLite R4 Series. Yokohama also sponsored the SsangYong Motorsport team in the recent Dakar Rally.

Yokohama’s 2018 sports sponsorship roster includes Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Angels, English Premier League champions Chelsea FC, Nitro Circus Live US Tour, Nitro World Games and Spartan Race Series, as well as motorsports series such as the as the Porsche GTS Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama, the Ultra 94 Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Canada by Yokohama and several other motorsports partners.

