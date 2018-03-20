Warn Industries Celebrates 70 Years in Business

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 0 View / March 20, 2018

Will mark occasion with limited-edition apparel, employee event, and unique winch

Clackamas, OR (3/19/2018) – Warn Industries has an important anniversary this year. The Oregon-based manufacturer, best known for truck and powersports accessories, is celebrating 70 years in business and will offer a host of special items throughout the year to commemorate the milestone.



The festivities will kick off at Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, UT (March 24–April 1), where Warn will offer up 70th anniversary apparel and gear. Limited-edition items will include shirts, hats, hoodies, patches, and posters. Other unique merchandise will be released throughout the year and will be available at events and online at the Warn apparel and gear site, warngear.us.



The celebration will move to headquarters this summer with an anniversary party for employees. Later in the year, a special-edition WARN 70thAnniversary winch is slated for release.

“Warn Industries’ history of innovation, manufacturing, and customer support is something we are extremely proud of,” says Kyle Shiminski, Vice President & General Manager of Warn Industries. “We’re excited to celebrate our 70th throughout 2018, and look forward to continuing our brand’s heritage of innovation for years to come.”

70 Years of Innovation

The year 2018 marks 70 years of business for Warn Industries, and the brand continues to develop premium, innovative products for four-wheel drive and powersports vehicles, as well as items for commercial and industrial applications.



It all started in 1948 when Arthur Warn began producing locking hubs for surplus World War II Jeeps. This invention would convert thousands of Jeep vehicles into useful rigs that could be operated on-road as well as off. In the late 1950s, Warn would go on to develop the first electric recreational winch and create the leading brand for off-road racers, four-wheel drive enthusiasts, and hard-working farmers and ranchers. Warn also introduced the first dedicated winch for powersports vehicles 30 years ago, further enhancing the performance of ATVs.



Warn isn’t just a winch manufacturer, however. The company offers a host of industry-leading bumpers and mounting systems, trusted rigging equipment, and hard-working plow systems for a complete portfolio of products for those who use their trucks, SUVs, and powersports vehicles whether at work or at play.

Warn Industries shows no signs of slowing down at 70. The company will attend nearly 100 trade shows and consumer events, and will continue to release new, innovative, state-of-the-art products in 2018.

About Warn Industries

Warn Industries is the world’s most recognized brand in off-road products such as hub locks and vehicle recovery winches. The company designs, manufactures and markets a full line of off-road equipment and accessories that enhance the performance of four-wheel-drive and powersports vehicles. Warn Industries is headquartered near Portland, OR.