Warn Industries Releases Jeep JL Wrangler Rubicon OE Bumper Winch Carrier

Clackamas, OR (3/26/2018) – Warn Industries has released a winch carrier for the new 2018 Jeep JL Wrangler. This carrier has been engineered specifically for the JL Wrangler Rubicon’s winch-ready bumper. This bumper is an optional accessory for JL, and is identified by the removable center cover and outer wings.

As the industry leader, Warn Industries conducts pull testing on every one of its winch bumpers and winch carriers to ensure rigidity in the most demanding recovery conditions.This all-new carrier for the JL is engineered and certified to withstand 12,000 lb. pulls—higher than any of its competitors. This specific carrier is designed to fit the WARN ZEON, ZEON Platinum, VR, M8, and XD9 as well as the Mopar Rubicon Winch.

The JL carrier positions the winch to improve airflow and delivers zero interference with the vehicle’s grille. Made from durable 1/4″ steel, the carrier is easy to install without cutting, grinding, or drilling. It’s designed, tested and manufactured in the USA.

