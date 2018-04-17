2018 Ladies Offroad Challenge Votes of Confidence End Friday

by Bower Motorsports Media / 0 Comments / 7 View / April 17, 2018

MESA, AZ APRIL 16, 2018: The 2018 Ladies Offroad Challenge gives ladies from across the country the opportunity to join Charlene Bower at three events including Yukon Gear & Axle Garage Experience, the World Championship Off-Road Races at Crandon, and Camp RZR at Glamis. The Ladies Offroad Challengekicked off when the events and sign-up process were announced during the Ladies Offroad Network Experience in Moab. The ladies that took a leap of faith are currently in a social media Votes of Confidence phase that ends on Friday April 20th. To support these ladies and participate with Votes of Confidence, please go to www.LadiesOffroadChallenge.com/Vote

“This is not a photo contest. This is the where the ladies get to hear from friends and fellow offroaders that they have Confidence in them to do a great job. This is a very strong and empowering phase of this challenge, one that we hope that offroaders from across the country will help participate in. The ladies pictures and a short paragraph about their offroading history are posted on Facebook and Instagram. A simple like and comment can go a long ways for these ladies,” said Charlene Bower, owner of Bower Media and Ladies Offroad Network. “I am very excited to provide another wild and crazy set of events that ladies can participate in with me. First, we are looking for the Garage Girls to join me to install some gears! I have also added two iconic events in the offroad industry where they will help me expose Ladies Offroad Network, while we roll through the backdrops of the events. You never know what we might find ourselves doing or industry legends we will get to talk to!”

April 20th Deadline for Votes of Confidence:

All entries are currently open for public Votes of Confidence on social media. The Facebook gallery is located at https://bit.ly/2qDBHMv. The Instagram gallery is located at www.Instagram.com/LadiesOffroadNetwork. To participate, you can leave a Like and/or Comment on each picture, a total of 4 votes for each lady! We encourage you to read their stories and put your Vote of Confidence towards as many ladies as you would like, you are not limited to only supporting one.

Congratulations to Bonnie Lake, Cassandra Carr, Cristin Whetten, Crystal Hansen, Danielle Terpko, Elise Bent, Estha Allen, Heather Norvold, Heather Seifert, Jessy Greenland, Jessica Chasse, Judy Moore, Katelyn Wood, Kathryn Spoor, Keri Porter, Kris Bowe, Mandy Brackett, Marissa VanGundy, Martha Tansy, Robin Brooks, Tamika Willstead, Taunya Jones and Teresa Lummus for entering the 3rd Annual 2018 Ladies Offroad Challenge!

The social media voting phase will arrange the top entries. Next, the top ladies’ stories will be featured on Ladies Offroad Network and they will have an interview with Charlene. From the top entries, internal judges will choose the top 10 finalists who will be required to attend an amazing weekend of offroad training June 2018 in Mesa, AZ. This training weekend will include many activities designed to teach the finalists what is needed to excel in these offroad events as well as test their ability to adapt to stressful environments. The top 10 finalists will be announced Thursday, May 10, 2018 via Facebook LIVE. The 3 challenge winners will be announced following completed training. Offroad driving and 4×4 experience is NOT required to enter but may be necessary for some events. More information is available at www.LadiesOffroadChallenge.com

2018 Ladies Offroad Challenge Events:

Training Weekend: As part of the process to choose the best candidates for the three events, the Training Weekend is a special opportunity for the Top 10 ladies to visit Arizona, meet each other, and learn some new skills. The last two years, life-long friendships were built during this phase of the challenge. The schedule for the weekend is a secret. You will not know what you will be doing, where you will be going, or who you are going to meet until you arrive at the training locations. Training tasks are designed around the three events and will help narrow down the three challenge finalists. A conversation with promoters from each event will also teach the ladies more about the unique challenges they will be facing if they are chosen as a finalist. This year’s training weekend will be held the first weekend in June 2018. Don’t worry, it’s not all hard work.

Yukon Gear & Axle Garage Experience: Yukon Gear & Axle leads the aftermarket drivetrain industry with designing and manufacturing performance parts made to last. Their products prove themselves in various applications from drag racing to street performance to four wheeling, and they want to share their knowledge! This experience offers the chance to learn about vehicle mechanics from industry leaders and improve your skills in the garage and on the trail. For this garage opportunity, two Challenge participants will accompany you and your own vehicle as you travel to the Yukon shop in Washington to install Yukon gears on your vehicle, with the assistance of their professional staff. After the installation, Yukon will host a day of wheeling for all three participants to explore the local trails!

World Championship Off-Road Races in Crandon: Since 1970, Crandon International Raceway has been hosting the prestigious World Championship Off-Road Races® where drivers compete for the world’s top class titles in short course offroad racing. This year’s event includes the third annual, non-denominational Crandon World Cup, which is open to all Pro Class racers. More than 50,000 people are expected to make their way to Crandon for Labor Day weekend. For this event, you will get to see what goes on behind the scenes of the oldest collection of offroad races in the sport. In addition to this backstage access, you will be invited to participate in special VIP activities throughout the weekend. You will also assist Charlene with creating and hosting a Ladies Offroad Experience for the ladies at Crandon.

Camp RZR in Glamis: Dubbed “the biggest party in the dunes”, Camp RZR® was created as a way to thank the UTV community and Polaris® owners. This fun-filled event offers free demo rides, prize giveaways, and more. Plus, you’re sure to do some awesome dune riding. During this experience, you will get to drive a Polaris RZR® and see what goes on behind the scenes of this UTV event and participate in VIP activities throughout the weekend. You will also assist Charlene with creating and hosting a Ladies Offroad Experience in Glamis.

About Ladies Offroad Network: Ladies Offroad Network is dedicated to supporting all offroad ladies by guiding, educating, and motivating them to achieve their goals. Whether you are a driver, co-driver, racer, passenger, mother, business owner, worker, or hobbyist, you are welcome to join the Network. We aim to meet the needs of every lady who loves offroad by providing a space to learn more about offroad sports, chat with other ladies from around the world, and share stories with a community that has the same passion. The Network consists of an informational and interactive website, fun social media groups and hands-on interactive events. Founded by Bower Media’s Charlene Bower. www.ladiesoffroadnetwork.com

