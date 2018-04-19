RUGGED RIDGE ANNOUNCES AVAILABILITY OF NEW SPARTAN LINE OF BUMPERS FOR 2007-2017 WRANGLER JK / JKU

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 11 View / April 19, 2018

Tough, Trail-Ready Bumper Designs for Budget-Minded JK Enthusiasts

Suwanee, Ga. (April 17, 2018) – Rugged Ridge®, a leading manufacturer of high-quality Jeep®, truck and off-road parts and accessories, today announced the availability of its new Spartan line of Front and Rear Bumpers for 2007-2017 Jeep Wrangler JK / JKU models.

The new Spartan Front and Rear Bumpers were designed to give JK owners an affordable alternative to today’s typical off-road bumpers by offering attractive styling and high-quality components that won’t break the bank.

Rugged Ridge Spartan Bumpers are assembled using high-strength steel plate featuring fold and weld construction, and are then finished with a rich black textured powder coat to protect from hazards regardless where the trail leads.

The Rugged Ridge Spartan bumpers are direct bolt-on replacements for stock JK bumpers, engineered to provide a uniform fitment and trouble-free installation. They also utilize the factory JK fog lights in the design to minimize the expense of a pricey lighting upgrade.

There are several Spartan front bumper variations available to suit a range of individual tastes, including models with standard ends or with a more muscular high-clearance end for an off-road oriented look. Each bumper can be fitted with an off-road winch using the included winch plate or can be accented with an optional over rider.

Each Rugged Ridge Spartan Bumper utilizes a pair of D-ring mounting plates and includes all necessary installation hardware as well as detailed instructions for the do-it-yourself enthusiasts.

The Rugged Ridge Spartan line of bumpers is backed by an industry leading five-year limited warranty and is available online and through select Jeep® and off-road parts and accessories retailers nationwide with an MSRP starting at 399.99.

For more information about the new Spartan line of front and rear bumpers, or any of Rugged Ridge’s complete line of high-quality Jeep and off-road products, or to find an authorized retailer, please contact Rugged Ridge at 770-614-6101 or visit www.RuggedRidge.com

Part No. Description MSRP 11548.01 Spartan Front Bumper, HCE, W/Overrider; 07-18 JK $533.99 11548.02 Spartan Front Bumper, SE, W/ Overrider; 07-18 JK $466.99 11548.03 Spartan Front Bumper, SE, W/O Overrider; 07-18 JK $399.99 11548.04 Spartan Front Bumper, Overrider $106.99

ABOUT OMIX-ADA, INC.

Omix-ADA®, Inc. is the world’s largest independent manufacturer and wholesaler of Jeep®, truck and off-road parts, accessories and floor liners. For two decades, Omix-ADA has designed, tested and manufactured more than 20,000 of the highest quality restoration and replacement parts and accessories. The Omix-ADA family of brands, Rugged Ridge® and Alloy USA®, are distributed throughout the USA and in more than 90 countries worldwide. For more information, please call Omix-ADA, headquartered in Suwanee, GA at 770-614-6101 or visit http://www.omix-ada.com. Jeep® is a registered trademark of FCA USA LLC.

Related