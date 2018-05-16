by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 12 View / May 16, 2018

…kick the racing season into high gear

with DIRT

the must own – off-road movie

BURBANK, CA (May 15, 2018) – DIRT the movie: This adrenaline-fueled, coming of age story takes you deep into the world of short course Off-Road truck racing. Off-Road Superstars Carl Renezeder, Rob MacCachran, Eric Barron, Myan Spaccarelli, Kyle LeDuc and Doug Fortin let it all hang out in the mind blowing racing sequences, with Entourage alum Kevin Dillon as the race team manager, Rick Radden, playing opposite breakout star DeRon Horton as Dez Truss (Dear White People, Lethal Weapon) – the car thief turned off-road racer.

What reviewers and viewers say:

“Racing action as true-to-life as it gets.” – Richard S. James, – Richard S. James, Racer.com

“My kids and family loved it. Excellent racing scenes, great action, and good acting.” – Roblovesholly, – Roblovesholly, Redbox

Watch the trailer and TV spot on YouTube.

The cast also includes Christina Moore (Claws, Jessie, That 70’s Show) Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (The CHI, Treme, Heroes, Bosch) Devan Long (S.W.A.T., Training Day), Matthew Glave (Feud, Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce) and Dominic Devore (Small Arms, The Release).

Caught boosting cars for an auto-theft ring, 17-year old Dez Truss is given one last chance to turn his life around. When he is introduced to former Off Road Truck-driver-turned team owner Rick Radden, neither suspects that this is the change both so desperately need. In exchange for a roof over his head, Dez is offered the chance to use the skills he developed in the streets as part of the pit crew for Rick’s team.

Faced with an underperforming and apathetic driver, Rick finds himself in search of a lifeline for his struggling off road racing team. In an unexpected turn of events, he looks to Dez to take the lead and become the new face of Team Radden. But, does Dez have what it takes to end the team’s losing streak? Will his life of crime catch up with him as he looks to turn over a new leaf?

DIRT is a FORREST FILMS / ESX ENTERTAINMENT co-production. Forrest Lucas, executive producer, and Ali Afshar and Christina Moore, producers, present this Sports Drama directed by Alex Ranarivelo. DIRT is penned by John Ducey with Alex Ranarivelo.

DIRT showcases promotional sponsorships from Tonka, Rockstar Energy Drink, GEICO, Rolls Royce, Lucas Oil, MAVTV, Kawasaki and BF Goodrich.

Now available on DVD and Digital.

Related