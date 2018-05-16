RUGGED RIDGE ANNOUNCES RELEASE OF TUBE DOORS FOR 2018 JEEP WRANGLER JL/JLU

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 12 View / May 16, 2018

Open-Air Driving Enhanced with a Distinctive Design & Improved Functionality

Suwanee, Ga. (May 15, 2018) – Rugged Ridge®, a leading manufacturer of high-quality Jeep®, truck and off-road parts and accessories, today announced the addition of its new Front & Rear Tube Doors for 2018 Jeep Wrangler JL/JLU models.

The Rugged Ridge Tube Doors for the Wrangler JL feature an innovative new design that incorporates a single-piece tube around the outer perimeter of the door and a contoured latch plate that gives the door a strong, muscular appearance. High-quality rotary latches and rubber bumpers provide a secure closure for rattle-free performance.

Constructed from 50mm OD steel tubing, sturdy 12-gauge steel plate and finished with a black textured powder coat these doors offer superior rust-resistance for years of reliable service.

Installation of Rugged Ridge Tube Doors is simplified with fully-adjustable hinge pins that perfectly match factory JL hinges, making these a true bolt-on upgrade for any do-it-yourselfer. The doors are sold in pairs and are available with or without side mirrors allowing for the use of trail mirrors without any unnecessary cost.

The Rugged Ridge Tube Doors for Wrangler JL are backed by an industry-leading five-year limited warranty and are available online and through select Jeep and off-road parts and accessories retailers nationwide with an MSRP starting at $477.76.

For more information n on these or any of Rugged Ridge’s complete line of high-quality Jeep and off-road products, or to find and approved retailer, please contact Rugged Ridge at 770-614-6101 or visit www.RuggedRidge.com

Part No. Description MSRP 11509.13 Front Tube Doors, Satin Textured Black; 2018 Wrangler JL $477.76 11509.14 Rear Tube Door, Satin Textured Black; 2018 Wrangler JL $477.76 11509.15 Front Tube Doors, Satin Textured Blk W/ Mirrors; 2018 JL $644.40

ABOUT OMIX-ADA, INC.

Omix-ADA®, Inc. is the world’s largest independent manufacturer and wholesaler of Jeep®, truck and off-road parts, accessories and floor liners. For two decades, Omix-ADA has designed, tested and manufactured more than 20,000 of the highest quality restoration and replacement parts and accessories. The Omix-ADA family of brands, Rugged Ridge® and Alloy USA®, are distributed throughout the USA and in more than 90 countries worldwide. For more information, please call Omix-ADA, headquartered in Suwanee, GA at 770-614-6101 or visit http://www.omix-ada.com. Jeep® is a registered trademark of FCA USA LLC.

Related