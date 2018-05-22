Lavon Miller Debuts Hot Shot’s Secret ADRENALINE Race Oil at Ultimate Callout Challenge (UCC)

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 2 View / May 22, 2018

Lavon captures 3rd Consecutive UCC Championship Title

Mt Gilead, OH, (May 16, 2018)…Hot Shot’s Secret sponsored racer and brand ambassador Lavon Miller captured for the third consecutive time the Ultimate Callout Challenge (UCC) championship recently at Lucas Oil Raceway using ADRENALINE Race Oil.

Lavon Miller’s Firepunk Diesel truck sealed the championship driving 181.69 MPH with an E.T. of 7.884 on the drag strip, 2243.6 HP and 3014.4 ft/lbs of torque on the dyno, and a pull of 329.833 feet using Hot Shot’s Secret’s new ADRENALINE R5 Racing Oil, in addition to other Hot Shot’s Secret racing transmission fluid and gear oil products. The entire weekend Miller bested the competition by coming in first on the drag strip and the tractor pull, and second on the dyno competition for Team Firepunk (#teamfirepunk).

Lavon Miller says, “I am a huge believer in Hot Shot’s Secret fuel and oil additive products and have been working to test some of the company’s products – transmission oil, gear oil, but this is the first time I had a chance to test the company’s new racing oil in a major competition and it definitely delivered.”

Lyn Miller, Firepunk Diesel Crew Chief added, “We want to thank Hot Shot’s Secret for their support. In testing ADRENALINE, who would have thought it could do so great! We’re impressed.”

Lubrication Specialties Inc. Director of Marketing, Kyle Fischer, says, “We are so excited for Lavon and the Firepunk Diesel team for this incredible accomplishment so early in the season. Of course as a company we have confidence that our ADRENALINE Racing Oil has advantages for racers unlike anything on the market. Now we have some of the most recognizable names in diesel motorsports proving it on the track. This is just the beginning of a great season. Our adrenaline is pumped to see how racers using our oil will do the rest of the year.”

Hot Shot’s Secret manufactures a full line of fuel and oil additive products to treat oil systems, fuel systems, transmissions and differentials. ADRENALINE Racing Oil was introduced at the 2017 Performance Racing Industry trade show in December 2017. ADRENALINE Racing Oil is available online and select independent dealers. Hot Shot’s Secret additive products are available for gas and diesel powered vehicles online and at retail locations nationwide.

Recognized as the premier diesel motorsports event in the USA and featured live on Speedvideo.com, UCC features three days of exciting diesel drag racing, dyno pulls and sled-pulling action.

For more information about Hot Shot’s Secret products, visit hotshotsecret.com. For more information about Lubrication Specialties Inc. visit LubricationSpecialties.com.

About Lubrication Specialties Inc. (LSI)

LSI is the manufacturer of Hot Shot’s Secret, a brand of high performance specially formulated additives for diesel and gas-powered engines and fuel systems. The company’s flagship product, Hot Shot’s Secret Stiction Eliminator, is thetop selling brand for stiction removal. Powered by science and with a commitment to environmental stewardship, Hot Shot’s Secret now offers over 30 preventative maintenance products including additives, oils, greases, lubricants and coolants that provide problem-specific solutions for vehicles of all make and models, fleets, power equipment, powersports, as well as industrial. Other company brands include Frantz Filter and Fluid Recovery.

