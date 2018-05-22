Yokohama Tire Gains Traction with its Aggressive, All-new GEOLANDAR X-MT™

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 8 View / May 22, 2018

Awesome looks, super durability and crushing performance highlight extreme off-road tire that goes on sale July 1

SANTA ANA, CA. – (May 21, 2018) – Got grip? Yokohama Tire’s aggressive all-new GEOLANDAR X-MT™ off-road tires does…and then some. The latest addition to Yokohama’s rugged GEOLANDAR® lineup goes on sale in the U.S. July 1 in with an initial size lineup of 10 sizes, from 17-inch to 20-inch rim diameters with outside diameters up to 40 inches.

“For an extreme off-road tire with tenacious grip and killer looks, the GEOLANDAR X-MT also offers outstanding treadwear and on-road handling to provide consumers – from rock-crawlers to truck enthusiasts – with an exceptional balance of performance and value,” said Fardad Niknam, Yokohama senior director of consumer product planning and product marketing.

Niknam said the benefits of the X-MT include:

— Crushing off-road performance is achieved via the X-MT’s tread blocks, which are optimized to provide extreme off-road traction, superior crawling and self-cleaning capabilities. Plus, the deep tread on the shoulders and sidewalls not only look great but offer excellent sidewall protection and assist in crawling through the toughest terrain.

— Longer lasting performance is ensured thanks to Yokohama’s new high-density triple polymer compound, which is specially formulated to provide exceptional wear and off-road traction while resisting cuts and chips that can shorten the life of other tires.

— Exceptional durability to take the punishment of even the most brutal off-road terrain is built into the X-MT by way of Yokohama’s new GEO-SHIELD™construction, which features a full nylon cover, three-ply construction and extra-thick sidewall protection.

— Quiet comfort comes from the X-MT’s tread design, which is optimized to reduce pattern noise for a quieter, more comfortable ride.

About Yokohama Tire Corporation

Yokohama Tire Corporation is the North American manufacturing and marketing arm of Tokyo, Japan-based The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., a global manufacturing and sales company of premium tires since 1917. Servicing an extensive sales network throughout the U.S., Yokohama Tire Corporation is a leader in technology and innovation. The company’s complete product line includes tires for high-performance, light truck, passenger car, commercial truck and bus, and off-the-road mining and construction applications. For more information on Yokohama’s broad product line, visit www.yokohamatire.com.

