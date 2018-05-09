Now Available from MAHLE Motorsport Forged PowerPak Piston Kit for Cummins Diesel 12 and 24 Valve Engines

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 3 View / May 9, 2018

OE Design with Extra Strength for Added Durability

Fletcher, NC (May 7, 2018)…Once available only as a custom option, MAHLE Motorsport announces that its highly popular Cummins 12 and 24 valve diesel engine forged pistons are available off-the-shelf as a PowerPak kit. Designed specifically with drag and pulling vehicles in mind, added strength and design flexibility make MAHLE’s PowerPak pistons a favorite for competition-only applications.

The performance forged pistons feature fully radiused valve pockets where applicable to reduce stress and fatigue cracking. CNC machined from MAHLE’s exclusive M142S alloy chosen for properties of high-temperature strength and low expansion characteristics, they are best suited for dedicated drag and pulling vehicles.

For more information about now off-the-shelf MAHLE Motorsport PowerPak designed for Cummins 12 and 24 valve diesel engines, contact www.mahlemotorsports. com , or call MAHLE Motorsport toll free at 888-255-1942.

About MAHLE

MAHLE is a leading international development partner and supplier to the automotive industry as well as a pioneer for the mobility of the future. The group’s product portfolio addresses all the crucial issues relating to the powertrain and air conditioning technology—both for drives with combustion engines and for e-mobility. In 2016, the group generated sales of approximately EUR 12.3 billion with around 77,000 employees and is represented in 34 countries with 170 production locations.

Related