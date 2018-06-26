RUGGED RIDGE EXPANDS ITS LINE OF CARGO AREA PROTECTION FOR 2015-2018 JEEP RENEGADE

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 3 View / June 26, 2018

New C3 Cargo Cover Offers Complete & Configurable Interior Trim Coverage

Suwanee, Ga. (June 26, 2017) – Omix-ADA, a Truck Hero Inc. company and a leading manufacturer of high-quality Jeep®, truck and off-road parts and accessories, today announced the availability of its new Rugged Ridge C3 Cargo Cover for 2015-2018 Jeep Renegade BU models.

Built on the same principles of versatility as their popular C3 Cargo Covers for Wrangler JK models, Rugged Ridge has given Renegade owners the ability to protect their vehicles interior cargo space from the wear and tear that SUVs are exposed to during normal use.

Rugged Ridge C3 Cargo Covers patent-pending design allows for wall-to-wall coverage of the Renegades cargo area, including the rear seat backs, carpet and side panels; adding a layer of protection against costly and unsightly damage. Constructed of heavyweight UV-protected PVC polyester fabric that resists water, the C3’s unique side retention system ensures that the cover stays securely in place, even when loading and unloading cargo.

The C3 Cargo Covers split fold feature allows for 60/40 rear seat lowering without compromising complete cargo space coverage while an innovative fold-out flap provides a smooth transition over the lift gate threshold for easier loading. The entire C3 Cargo Cover can be removed or reinstalled in minutes for greater functionality.

The Rugged Ridge C3 Cargo Cover for the Jeep Renegade is backed by an industry-leading five-year limited warranty and is available online and through select Jeep and off-road accessories retailers nationwide.

For more information about C3 Cargo Covers or any of Rugged Ridge’s complete line of high-quality Jeep and off-road parts, or to find an authorized retailer, please contact Rugged Ridge at 770-614-6101 or visit www.RuggedRidge.com

Part No. Description MSRP 13260.07 C3 Cargo Cover; 15-18 Jeep Renegade BU $188.80

ABOUT OMIX-ADA, INC.

Omix-ADA®, Inc. is the world’s largest independent manufacturer and wholesaler of Jeep®, truck and off-road parts, accessories and floor liners. For two decades, Omix-ADA has designed, tested and manufactured more than 20,000 of the highest quality restoration and replacement parts and accessories. The Omix-ADA family of brands, Rugged Ridge® and Alloy USA®, are distributed throughout the USA and in more than 90 countries worldwide. For more information, please call Omix-ADA, headquartered in Suwanee, GA at 770-614-6101 or visit http://www.omix-ada.com.

Omix-ADA is a subsidiary of Truck Hero whose product offering includes: hard and soft truck bed covers, truck caps, bed liners, floor liners, steps, suspension kits, Jeep® parts and off-road accessories. Truck Hero’s industry leading family of brands includes Advantage, A.R.E., BAK, BedRug, Extang, Husky Liners, N-FAB, Omix-ADA, Retrax, Rugged Liner, Rugged Ridge, Superlift, TruXedo, UnderCover and an online retailer, RealTruck. Jeep® is a registered trademark of FCA USA LLC.

