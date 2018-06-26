by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 7 View / June 26, 2018

Old Man Emu (OME) is pleased to release the latest application of BP-51 High Performance Internal Bypass Shock Absorbers engineered specifically for the Toyota Land Cruiser 80 Series. This package consists of 2 front shocks, 2 rear shocks and 2 fit kits. Two different lift versions will be available with the first version suitable for lifts up to 50mm (2 inch) and the second-long travel version suitable for lifts of 75-100mm (3 to 4 inch).

The shock for the 80 Series has been tuned specifically to the vehicle geometry, weight and OME coil springs. Extensive testing was conducted to ensure the vehicle has a high amount of roll control but still provides the plush ride of the BP-51 Shock Absorber. Extensive off road testing was also conducted to ensure that the vehicle can handle a wide variety of terrain for years to come.

The front shock has been designed with a simple reservoir bracket that mounts to the top of the spring tower of all 80 Series models. The rear shocks have been designed with a simple bracket that mounts to the chassis rail. Recommended compression and rebound settings can be found in the supplied fitting instructions for loading scenarios that utilize the various spring options available. The fitting instructions include detailed information for correct installation of the shock absorber and reservoir placement.

Some of the key areas to consider include but not limited to: •Bump stop spacers •Brake lines •Wheel alignment and steering geometry •Panhard length and axle location •Shock body clearance •Compatibility to other aftermarket accessories and driveline angles •Coil entrapment

Vehicle Specific Applications •No fitting modifications are needed •Fit kits are included •All reservoir brackets have been integrated into the geometry of the Landcruiser 80 Series •Included in the front fit kit, a brake relocation bracket has been included to provide clearance for the shock body at full compression

BP-51 Key Features & Benefits •Internal bypass, shim controlled, position sensitive damping •Provides comfort at ride height •Damping increases as you get closer to the end zones •Increased control at end zones •Kidney bypass ports / 2in bore diameter •Maximum bore size and bypass diameter •More tuneable, ability to generate force •Vehicle specific applications •No fitting modifications required •Fit kits included •External compression and rebound adjustment •On vehicle adjustable •Independent adjustment of compression and rebound •Ultra wide range to suit varying loads and ride preferences •Body/reservoir/components 6061 T6 aluminum •Heat dissipation •Corrosion resistant •Type 3 40 Micron hard anodized finish •Abrasion resistance to stone damage •DASH 6 high temperature Teflon hose with high flow fittings •No restriction of oil flow •High pressure nitrogen reservoir with aluminum, anodized floating piston •Increased oil volume •Maximize travel •Adjustable spring preload / ride height •Cater for varying loads •Impact resistant, replaceable shaft guard •Quality oversized rubber bushings •Large Teflon lined spherical bearings •Durable •3 year / 37,000 mile warranty

