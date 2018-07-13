Rugged Ridge Releases New Hitch Thimble and Halo Recovery Rope for Universal Off-Road Applications

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 26 View / July 13, 2018

Simple Combination Turns Standard Hitches into a Vital Recovery Device

Suwanee, Ga. (July 10, 2018) – Rugged Ridge®, a Truck Hero Inc. company and leading manufacturer of high-quality Jeep®, truck and off-road parts and accessories, today announced the availability of its new Hitch Thimble and Halo Recovery Rope for various applications.

The Rugged Ridge Hitch Thimble and Halo Rope Shackle are engineered to serve as a temporary recovery point for vehicles equipped with a standard two-inch towing hitch; eliminating the need for a secondary frame-mounted appliance. The thimble and rope can be installedquickly and easily removed, returning the hitch to normal duty and function.

The foundation of the pairing is the new Two-inch Receiver Hitch Thimble is tooled from high-quality 201.0-T6 aluminum for weight savings, superior strength and resilience. Finished with a textured black powder coat, the thimble inserts into any two-inch hitch, secures with a hitch pin and serves as the anchor for the rope shackle.

The Halo Continuous Rope Shackle is constructed of a super-strong 7/16-inch diameter HMPE rope, a high-tech fiber touted for its exceptional weight to strength ratio and resistance to abrasion. With a rated 6,750lb. WLL (Work Load Limit) and a 27,000 lb. breaking strength, the Halo Continuous Rope Shackle is perfectly-suited for a wide variety of recovery scenarios.

The Rugged Ridge Hitch Thimble and Halo Recovery Rope is backed by an industry-leading five-year limited warranty and is available online and through select Jeep, off-road parts and accessories retailers nationwide with an MSRP of $53.99.

For more information on this, or any of Rugged Ridge’s complete line of high-quality Jeep and off-road parts and accessories, or to find an authorized retailer, please contact Rugged Ridge at 770-614-6101 or visit www.RuggedRidge.com

ABOUT OMIX-ADA, INC.

Omix-ADA®, Inc. is the world’s largest independent manufacturer and wholesaler of Jeep®, truck and off-road parts, accessories and floor liners. For two decades, Omix-ADA has designed, tested and manufactured more than 20,000 of the highest quality restoration and replacement parts and accessories. The Omix-ADA family of brands, Rugged Ridge® and Alloy USA®, are distributed throughout the USA and in more than 90 countries worldwide. For more information, please call Omix-ADA, headquartered in Suwanee, GA at 770-614-6101 or visit http://www.omix-ada.com.

Omix-ADA is a subsidiary of Truck Hero whose product offering includes: hard and soft truck bed covers, truck caps, bed liners, floor liners, steps, suspension kits, Jeep® parts and off-road accessories. Truck Hero’s industry leading family of brands includes Advantage, A.R.E., BAK, BedRug, Extang, Husky Liners, N-FAB, Omix-ADA, Retrax, Rugged Liner, Rugged Ridge, Superlift, TruXedo, UnderCover and an online retailer, RealTruck. Jeep® is a registered trademark of FCA USA LLC.

