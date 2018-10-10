Hi-Lift Announces New Products

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 3 View / October 10, 2018

The launching of the new Jeep Wrangler JL is forcing manufacturers to adapt existing products, or to develop new products to capture opportunities in this new, large market. We’re no different. We’ve been hard at work developing new Hi-Lift® Jack mounting options for the Wrangler JL and updating mounting options for older Wrangler models as well.

Hi-Lift® Hood Mounts for Jeep Wrangler Models

The newly designed Hi-Lift® Hood Mounts allow you to securely store your Hi-Lift® Jack within easy reach on Jeep Wrangler 2007- Present models. The Hood Mount brackets mount directly to existing hood hinge holes, eliminating the need for drilling and making installation simple. Manufactured of 6061-T6 structural aluminum for superior strength with a low profile and slight rake design for better visibility that allows for normal use of the windshield fluid nozzle.

Hi-Lift® Hood Mount for Jeep Wrangler Models (2013-Present)

Part #HM-900 MSRP: $88.89

Hi-Lift® Hood Mount for Jeep Wrangler Models (2007-2012)

Part #HM-925 MSRP: $88.89



Both Hood Mount designs come ready for optional mounting tabs for Rigid-style LED cube lights that are also available now and sold separately. (Part #HM-BRKT).

Hi-Lift® Hood Mount Light Brackets

Part #HM-BRKT MSRP: $26.25

