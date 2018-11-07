DynoMax Releases Stainless Steel Muffler Elimination Kit for Jeep Wrangler JL

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 5 View / November 7, 2018

New DynoMax® Muffler Elimination Kit Ideal for Off-Road, Lifted Wrangler JLs

Las Vegas, Wed., Oct. 31, 2018 – DynoMax Performance Exhaust, a popular brand among Jeep enthusiasts, is now offering a stainless steel muffler elimination kit (39537) that allows for high ground clearance – ideal for lifted Jeep Wrangler JLs – and increased performance due to its straight-through design. The new muffler elimination pipe helps to provide unrestricted exhaust flow and reduced back pressure. On display in the brand’s Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show booth (#25133) this week, the new DynoMax muffler elimination kit for Jeep Wrangler JL 3.6L V6 models is designed to be compatible with aftermarket suspension systems and aftermarket frame/body protection accessories.

The new DynoMax elimination kit includes 2.5-in. stainless steel, mandrel-bent piping to help extend protection against corrosion and all the required hardware components for a fast and easy installation.

DynoMax is manufactured and marketed by Tenneco. DynoMax is one of North America’s leading brands of dyno-proven exhaust technologies for late-model and classic muscle cars, diesel and gas trucks, Jeeps and SUVs.

