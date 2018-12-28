Rule Changes Regarding Qualifying for KOH: Effective Immediately.

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 12 View / December 28, 2018

This email is being sent out to all ULTRA4 drivers and teams. The following rule changes regarding qualifying are effective immediately.

A. The intent of this rule is to recognize and reward competence and loyalty with regards to transitioning from UTV or an EMC Class to the 4400 Class. If you have finished top 10 in National Points in your class you are eligible for a guaranteed entry to the following years King of the Hammers. Cannot be combined with part B of this rule.

B. Effective immediately and retroactive to 2018, a qualified driver may have a one time deferment of their qualified status for King of the Hammers. If you have qualified but not used that qualified spot in the past, you may use that qualified spot at a KOH of your choosing. This is a one time opportunity per driver of record. For example if you qualified in 2013 and didn’t race 2014 KOH, you may use that spot in a future race.



C. If you sell your car, you may transfer your qualified spot to the new owner of the car. This forfeits your spot and can not be combined with parts A or B of this rule (Class performance/deferment of qualification). The intent of this rule is to help drivers maintain value in their vehicles while supporting consistency in the series. This is a one time opportunity for the driver of record. You may not use this opportunity and the deferment rule in the same year.

Also as a reminder, if you plan to race during KOH Week 2019, and you have not yet registered. You must register by December 15th to have your information included in the driver handout given to spectators.

See you on the lake bed.

