Rancho(R) Announces Official Sponsorship of the 2019 Jeep Jamboree USA Program

Enthusiast-First Suspension & Shock Company Enters into Sponsorship for Third Consecutive Year

Los Angeles, Tues., Jan. 22, 2019 – The Rancho performance suspension and shocks brand of Tenneco has again partnered with Jeep Jamboree (JJUSA) in 2019 as the official event sponsor for its third consecutive year.

“Jeep Jamboree USA continues to connect us with thousands of avid enthusiasts and Jeepers through their adventure-driven events,” said Chris Gauss, director, performance products, Tenneco. “If you look back into Rancho’s history, you’ll see our roots in the off-road Jeep events that brought together the outdoors, adventure, enthusiasts and Jeeps…identical to the popular Jeep Jamboree events today.”

At select 2019 JJUSA events, a Rancho-outfitted Jeep Wrangler JL will be available for participants to see Rancho products firsthand on and off the Jeep Jamboree event routes as it showcases the latest Rancho suspension technologies.

Participants also will be able to experience the Rancho-sponsored Jeep Jamboree Outdoor Garage, where event attendees can see Rancho suspension parts on display and ask questions. Attendees will be able to experience the events from afar online at www.GoRancho.com through the Rancho 360 VR experience throughout the season.

“The Rancho team is truly an enthusiast-first organization. Through their sponsorship over the course of three years plus at-event support, they’ve certainly enhanced our participants’ experiences through educational initiatives like the Jeep Jamboree Outdoor Garage,” said Pearse Umlauf, president and CEO, Jeep Jamboree USA. “The Outdoor Garage is staffed by industry experts who provide helpful off-road preparedness tips and guidance to participants about vehicle modifications. The Rancho team has dedicated an entire event team to staffing this interactive product display vehicle at more than 20 upcoming events. This truly gives Jeep enthusiasts a unique experience and the ability to experience Rancho products in the field.”

Since 1955, the Rancho brand has been synonymous with Jeeps and its history is entrenched in innovative solutions and product engineering specific to Jeeps. The Rancho brand has a full complement of performance suspension systems, shock absorbers, ride control products and popular RockGEAR™ off-road performance accessories.

Rancho is headquartered in Long Beach, Calif., and is manufactured and marketed by Tenneco. Tenneco is the global supplier and manufacturer of the Rancho brand of suspension systems and components, shock absorbers, off-road protective equipment, specialty exhaust pipe kits and more for a variety of trucks, sport utility vehicles and Jeeps found around the globe.

To follow along on the Rancho adventure, Connect with Rancho on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To learn more about Rancho products, contact your nearest Rancho dealer, call 1-734-384-7806 or visit www.GoRancho.com.



About Tenneco

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, Tenneco is one of the world’s leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of Ride Performance and Clean Air products and technology solutions for diversified markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway equipment and the aftermarket, with 2017 revenues of $9.3 billion and approximately 32,000 employees worldwide.

On October 1, 2018, Tenneco completed the acquisition of Federal-Mogul, a leading global supplier to original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket with nearly 55,000 employees globally and 2017 revenues of $7.8 billion. Additionally, the company expects to separate its businesses to form two new, independent companies, an Aftermarket and Ride Performance company as well as a new Powertrain Technology company, in late 2019.

About the Future Aftermarket and Ride Performance Company

Following the separation, the aftermarket and ride performance company will be one of the largest global multi-line, multi-brand aftermarket companies, and one of the largest global OE ride performance and braking companies. The aftermarket and ride performance company’s principal product brands will feature Monroe®, Walker®, Clevite® Elastomers, MOOG®, Fel-Pro®, Wagner®, Champion® and others. The Aftermarket and Ride Performance company would have 2017 pro-forma revenues of $6.4 billion, with 57% of those revenues from aftermarket and 43% from original equipment customers.

About the Future Powertrain Technology Company

Following the separation, the powertrain technology company will be one of the world’s largest pure-play powertrain companies serving OE markets worldwide with engineered solutions addressing fuel economy, power output, and criteria pollution requirements for gasoline, diesel and electrified powertrains. The powertrain technology company would have 2017 pro-forma revenues of $10.7 billion, serving light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway and industrial markets.

