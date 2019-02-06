Youngest 4400 Ultra4 Driver Qualifies in Top 10 for KOH2019 in New FIS Car

by Valerie Douglas / 0 Comments / 2 View / February 6, 2019

Jordan Pellegrino Qualifies 9th out of 107 Entries

Determination and commitment to succeed has driven Ultra4’s youngest 4400 driver, Jordan Pellegrino, to focus on a brand new Full Independent Suspension Ultra4 car to race at the 2019 Nitto King of the Hammers powered by Optima Batteries. The Rockstar Energy – Mickey Thompson Tires – KMC Wheels – GenRight Off Road FIS car features a Triton Engineering Chassis, 74 Weld portals, a few T1 truck parts, and is racing on Mickey Thompson Baja Boss tires. This is one of two FIS cars entered into the 4400 class for the 2019 King of the Hammers race.

During Tuesday’s qualifying, 20 year old Jordan Pellegrino’s goal was to go fast and keep the car together on the almost 2-mile qualifying track that consisted of short course, jumps, desert whoops, rocks, sand washes, rock trails going up and down Short Bus, and back into Hammertown short course.



In a blistering time for the first race the new FIS car has seen, Jordan qualified 9th in a field of 107 with a time of 2:26.7, which is only 8.4 seconds off the pole position time from Nick Nelson which was 2:18.3.

“I had a few bobbles in qualifying that cost a couple of seconds, but overall I am happy with where I qualified in the new car. It is wicked fast. Now to focus on keeping it together for the duration of the 4400 race on Friday.” Said an ecstatic Jordan Pellegrino after his run.



The Full video replay of Jordan’s qualifying run is available on GenRight Off Road’s social media pages and King of the Hammers recorded Live Feed.



GenRight Off Road Racing number 98 of Jordan Pellegrino is excided to have multiple partners involved for 2019 including Rockstar Energy, Mickey Thompson Tires, KMC Wheels, Rockstar Garage, K&N Filters, Triton Engineering, 74 Weld, JE Reel, R1 Concepts, FOX, WARN, Sparco, Simpson Racing, PRP Seats, Fuelsafe, Torco USA, Aeromotive, FKRodEnds, Rugged Radios, RCV Performance, Eaton Detroit Locker, Scosche, Red Peak Off Road, Bullet Liner, Griffin Radiator, Factor55, Odyssey Batteries, HPS Performance, ARP Fasteners, CPCarillo, Scat Crankshafts, RCI Injectors, Heatshield Products, Heatwave Visual, Advanced Adapters and GenRight Off Road.

