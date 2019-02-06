New Rancho® Promotion Offers Up to $400 Mail-In Rebate for Qualifying Lift Kits, Shocks or RockGEAR Purchases

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 1 View / February 6, 2019

Los Angeles, Tues., Jan. 22, 2019 – The Rancho “Get Up to $400” mail-in rebate promotion – available on purchases made between March 1 and May 31, 2019 – will offer truck, SUV and Jeep owners Visa® Prepaid cards* worth up to $400 this spring. The Rancho brand is a leader in off-road suspension systems, ride control and accessories for the truck, SUV and Jeep markets.

“This spring is a great time to save on Rancho performance products,” said Mike Sype, product and marketing manager, Rancho. “You can save on any of our lift kits, shock absorbers and even our Jeep-specific RockGEAR. Don’t miss out on this valuable savings opportunity!”

Consumers can earn a Visa Prepaid card valued at $400 for a qualifying Rancho purchase totaling $2,000 or more; $300 for a $1,700 to $1,999.99 purchase; $250 for a $1,400 to $1,699.99 purchase; $200 for a $1,100 to $1,399.99 purchase; $150 for a $800 to $1,099.99 purchase; $100 for a $500 to 799.99 purchase; and $50 for a $200 to $499.99 purchase.

The products included in the promotion are qualifying Rancho lift kits, Rancho quickLIFT™ Loaded assemblies; RS9000™XL, RS7000®MT, RS5000™X/RS5000™ series shocks and struts; RS7000MT and RS5000 series steering stabilizers; and RockGEAR off-road accessories.

Many Rancho products are covered by an industry-leading Performance Guarantee and 90-day risk-free ride offer that lets enthusiasts try Rancho RS9000XL, Rancho RS7000MT, Rancho RS5000X shocks or Rancho quickLIFT units for 90 days. Consumers can return their shocks within 90 days for a full refund of the product’s purchase price. For a complete list of applications covered by the warranty, please visit www.GoRancho.com.

Rancho is headquartered in Long Beach, Calif., and is manufactured and marketed by Tenneco. Tenneco is the global supplier and manufacturer of the Rancho brand of suspension systems and components, shock absorbers, off-road protective equipment, specialty exhaust pipe kits and more for a variety of trucks, sport utility vehicles and Jeeps found around the globe.

To learn more about the requirements for processing the mail-in rebate and to download the redemption form, please visit www.GoRancho.com after March 1, 2019. Submissions must be postmarked by June 30, 2019 to qualify.

To learn more about the Rancho “Get Up to $400 Back” spring promotion or Rancho products, contact your nearest Rancho dealer, call 1-734-384-7806 or visit www.GoRancho.com. Connect with Rancho on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.

About Tenneco

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, Tenneco is one of the world’s leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of Ride Performance and Clean Air products and technology solutions for diversified markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway equipment and the aftermarket, with 2017 revenues of $9.3 billion and approximately 32,000 employees worldwide.

On October 1, 2018, Tenneco completed the acquisition of Federal-Mogul, a leading global supplier to original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket with nearly 55,000 employees globally and 2017 revenues of $7.8 billion. Additionally, the company expects to separate its businesses to form two new, independent companies, an Aftermarket and Ride Performance company as well as a new Powertrain Technology company, in late 2019.

About the Future Aftermarket and Ride Performance Company

Following the separation, the aftermarket and ride performance company will be one of the largest global multi-line, multi-brand aftermarket companies, and one of the largest global OE ride performance and braking companies. The aftermarket and ride performance company’s principal product brands will feature Monroe®, Walker®, Clevite® Elastomers, MOOG®, Fel-Pro®, Wagner®, Champion® and others. The Aftermarket and Ride Performance company would have 2017 pro-forma revenues of $6.4 billion, with 57% of those revenues from aftermarket and 43% from original equipment customers.

About the Future Powertrain Technology Company

Following the separation, the powertrain technology company will be one of the world’s largest pure-play powertrain companies serving OE markets worldwide with engineered solutions addressing fuel economy, power output, and criteria pollution requirements for gasoline, diesel and electrified powertrains. The powertrain technology company would have 2017 pro-forma revenues of $10.7 billion, serving light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway and industrial markets.

* This card is the property of and is issued by Bank of America, N.A., pursuant to a license from Visa USA and must be returned upon request. This card is not a credit card and expires on the date listed on the front of the card and has no value after that date. This card may be used for purchases at merchants that accept Visa cards. This card may be subject to fees and certain restrictions on use. See your cardholder agreement and associated materials for details.

