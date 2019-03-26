New Jeep Special Ops Freedom Top by Stance Craft

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 9 View / March 26, 2019

Stance Craft Releases New Special Ops Freedom Top For ’07 to ’17 Jeep Wrangler 4 door JK Models. This is currently the only slant back hard top on the market that utilizes the stock freedom panels.

This fastback / slant hard top is made of composite FRP at our manufacturing facility in Dallas, Texas. The inside comes with a raptor liner standard black finish. The outside is coated with 2k urethane primer and comes with tinted custom side windows and tinted rear glass with rear defroster element and mounting holes for the rear windshield wiper. Our Special Ops Freedom Top for Jeep JK models uses factory Jeep seals, so you can get them from your local dealership if you need a replacement set. One of the highlights of our Special Ops Freedom Top for Jeeps is that it’s the only slant back hard top on the market that utilizes the stock freedom panels. It mounts like a standard hard top with the same stock hardware and has a lip on the back for styling. For more info visit https://stancecraftusa.com/product/special-ops-freedom-top/ or call our experts at 972-810-1314 for more info.

Related