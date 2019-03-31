RUGGED RIDGE EXPANDS ITS LINE OF SPARTAN BUMPERS FOR 2007-2019 WRANGLER JK/JL MODELS

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 1 View / March 31, 2019

A Variety of Classic Bumper Styles and Sizes with a Tough Satin Black Powder Coat Finish

Suwanee, Ga. (March 26, 2019) – Rugged Ridge®, a Truck Hero Inc. company and leading manufacturer of high-quality Jeep®, truck and off-road parts and accessories, today announced several additions to its Spartan Line of off-road bumpers for 2007-2018 Jeep Wrangler JK/JKU and 2018-2019 Wrangler JL/JLU applications.

The Spartan Line now offers Jeep enthusiasts a choice of bumper styles and profiles to suit any Jeep owners wants and needs. Spartan Front Bumpers can be fitted with standard or high clearance ends for an aggressive off-road appearance. Additionally, an optional over-rider is available to protect radiators and winches from potential damage while on the trail.

The Spartan Rear Bumper is offered in both a standard body-width bumper or in a wider, full-width version that extends to the outside of the factory flares.

All Spartan Series Front and Rear Bumpers are built from high-strength steel plate with a fold & weld construction for greater structural integrity and a high-quality appearance. The new tough satin black powder coat finish provides the Spartan Line of bumpers with a refined appearance that complements any exterior color.

With hefty mounting points for recovery D-ring shackles and a sturdy winch plate in the front these bumpers are ready for whatever the trail throws at them. Recessed ports allow for the mounting of factory fog lights without modifications.

Rugged Ridge Spartan Series Bumpers for Wrangler JK/JL models are backed by an industry-leading five-year limited warranty and are available online and through select Jeep, off-road parts and accessories retailers nationwide.

For more information on these, or any of Rugged Ridge’s complete line of high-quality Jeep and off-road parts and accessories, or to find an authorized retailer, please contact Rugged Ridge at 770-614-6101 or visit www.RuggedRidge.com

Part No. Description MSRP 11548.41 Spartan Front Bumper, HCE, W/Overrider; 18-19 JL $444.43 11548.42 Spartan Front Bumper, SE, W/Overrider; 18-19 JL $388.88 11548.43 Spartan Front Bumper, SE, W/O Overrider; 18-19 JL $333.32 11548.44 Spartan Front Bumper, Overrider, JL $88.88 11548.51 Spartan Rear Bumper, Full Width; 18-19 Wrangler JL $444.44 11548.71 Spartan Front Bumper, HCE, W/Overrider; 07-18 JK $444.40 11548.72 Spartan Front Bumper, SE, W/ Overrider; 07-18 JK $388.80 11548.73 Spartan Front Bumper, SE, W/O Overrider; 07-18 JK $333.28 11548.74 Spartan Front Bumper, Overrider $88.80 11548.80 Spartan Rear Bumper, Full Width; 07-18 Wrangler JK $443.28 11548.81 Spartan Rear Bumper, Body Width; 07-18 Jeep JK $388.80

ABOUT OMIX-ADA, INC.

Omix-ADA®, Inc. is the world’s largest independent manufacturer and wholesaler of Jeep®, truck and off-road parts, accessories and floor liners. For two decades, Omix-ADA has designed, tested and manufactured more than 20,000 of the highest quality restoration and replacement parts and accessories. The Omix-ADA family of brands, Rugged Ridge® and Alloy USA®, are distributed throughout the USA and in more than 90 countries worldwide. For more information, please call Omix-ADA, headquartered in Suwanee, GA at 770-614-6101 or visit http://www.omix-ada.com.

Omix-ADA is a subsidiary of Truck Hero whose product offering includes: hard and soft truck bed covers, truck caps, bed liners, floor liners, steps, suspension kits, Jeep® parts and off-road accessories. Truck Hero’s industry leading family of brands includes Advantage, A.R.E., BAK, BedRug, Extang, Husky Liners, N-FAB, Omix-ADA, Retrax, Rugged Liner, Rugged Ridge, Superlift, TruXedo, UnderCover and an online retailer, RealTruck. Jeep® is a registered trademark of FCA USA LLC.

Related