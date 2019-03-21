RED LINE’S RL-600 BRAKE FLUID MAXIMIZES BRAKE PERFORMANCE ON THE ROAD, ON THE TRAILS OR AT THE TRACK

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 0 View / March 21, 2019

Benicia, Calif. (March 13, 2019) – Red Line Synthetic Oil, a leading manufacturer of performance lubricants, offers superior brake performance with its RL-600 Full Synthetic Brake Fluid. Formulated using the highest-quality esters that Red Line is known for throughout its line of high-performance lubricants, RL-600 is ready for use in road vehicles, race cars, off-roaders and motorcycles.

RL-600 is a DOT 4 brake fluid engineered using a strict combination of Borate Esters and Glycol Ethers, in addition to specific moisture and corrosion inhibitors, for exceptional performance under any conditions. Brake fluids of all kinds are subject to moisture absorption throughout their lifecycles and that moisture can reduce the fluid’s wet boiling point, lowering its effectiveness. Red Line’s RL-600 combats this problem with its use of components which reduce moisture absorption.

Repeated hard braking, such as in race conditions, generates a great amount of heat and places the brake fluid under immense pressure. Both conditions can be detrimental to the operation of the brakes, as the brake fluid can boil and become compressible, leading to vapor lock and brake fade. RL-600 is developed to resist these issues and maintain lubricity, compressibility and viscosity under the most extreme conditions at the race track or on the street. The fluid has a dry boiling point of 604 degrees Fahrenheit and wet boiling point of 400 degrees Fahrenheit, far greater than the minimum requirement for DOT 4 brake fluids. Additionally, Red Line’s RL-600 can blend with DOT 3, DOT 4 and DOT 5.1 brake fluids, delivering more responsive and consistent pedal feel.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re on the race track or driving home from the grocery store, the last thing any driver wants is an inadequate or unreliable braking system,” said Michael Andrew at Red Line Synthetic Oil. “Red Line’s RL-600 continues the proud Red Line tradition of offering exceptional and reliable products that perform under pressure.”

About Red Line Synthetic Oil

In 1979, Red Line Synthetic Oil began creating lubricants for the racing industry. Today, Red Line Synthetic Oil manufactures more than 100 products, including motor oils, gear oils, ATFs, assembly lubes, fuel additives and the popular WaterWetter cooling additive for the automotive, motorcycle, marine and industrial markets. Red Line Synthetic Oil uses extensive knowledge of racing to create high-performance products for track cars and street vehicles. To find a dealer or order online, log on to www.redlineoil.com.

