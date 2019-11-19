DynoMax Adds QuietCrawler Performance System for 2020 Jeep Gladiator 3.6L Trucks

Latest Stainless Steel DynoMax® Performance Exhaust Kit Delivers Clearance, Performance and Acoustics to Popular Open-Air Truck Model

Las Vegas, Tues., Nov. 5, 2019 – The DynoMax® Performance Exhaust brand continues to add new exhaust systems to its comprehensive offering for Jeeps through the new, off-road-ready, high-clearance DynoMax® QuietCrawler™ stainless steel performance exhaust for 2020 Jeep Gladiator 3.6L trucks (39541).

Delivering increased capability on the trails, added performance and unique sound to the Gladiator, each DynoMax QuietCrawler™ system was engineered to include a super compact exhaust design utilizing two popular DynoMax mufflers at its heart, the DynoMax Super Turbo™ muffler and DynoMax Race Bullet muffler. The new DynoMax system will be on display in the brand’s Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show Booth (#25133) this week.

“DynoMax Jeep products are developed to deliver the Jeep enthusiast exactly what they want, and this new Gladiator system is no exception,” said Mike Sype, marketing manager, DynoMax. “Gladiator owners who lift the truck and want to go off-road or overlanding want maximum clearance without sacrificing performance – and that’s exactly what the latest DynoMax QuietCrawler performance system delivers.”

The new system features a stainless steel Super Turbo muffler – one of the brand’s most popular muffler designs – that provides solid performance acoustics with minimal resonation. Inside each system is a DynoMax Race Bullet muffler, a muffler that acts like a resonator in this application, is a 100-percent welded, lightweight muffler in a straight-through design that reduces sound while maintaining a rich, throaty sound through exclusive Continuous Roving Fiberglass (CRF) Technology. Each kit also includes 2.5-inch stainless steel, mandrel-bent piping to help extend protection against corrosion and finish the system.

The new DynoMax QuietCrawler™ performance exhaust kit features a step-by-step guide to help simplify installation. Each DynoMax kit comes complete with high-quality hardware and fittings to facilitate installation.

A DynoMax Limited Lifetime Warranty and an exclusive 90-Day Performance & Sound Guarantee cover the latest DynoMax Jeep exhaust system. This guarantee allows enthusiasts to try the product for 90 days. If within the first 90 days of ownership the consumer is unsatisfied with the products, the product is eligible for a full refund of the purchase price. For more information, please visit www.DynoMax.com.

About DRiVTM ­­– the future Aftermarket and Ride Performance Company

Following Tenneco Inc.’s (NYSE: TEN) expected separation to form two independent companies, an Aftermarket and Ride Performance company (DRiV™) as well as a new Powertrain Technology company, DRiV will be one of the largest global multi-line, multi-brand aftermarket companies, and one of the largest global OE ride performance and braking companies. DRiV’s principal product brands will feature Monroe®, Öhlins®, Walker®, Clevite® Elastomers, MOOG®, Fel-Pro®, Wagner®, Ferodo®, Champion® and others. DRiV would have 2018 pro-forma revenues of $6.4 billion, with 54% of those revenues from aftermarket and 46% from original equipment customers.

