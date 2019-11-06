Neapco Introduces Performance Series U-joints that Outperform the Competition

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.—Neapco®, a U.S.-based manufacturer of original equipment (OE) and aftermarket driveline products and systems since 1921, recently launched the next generation of universal joints under the Neapco Performance Series brand. This innovative u-joint design offers up to a 33 percent increase in ultimate strength and lower friction than leading competitors. This new series u-joint also outperforms the competition by 30 percent in high-cycle fatigue tests, which can equate to longer life and superior durability in the most challenging environments.

Neapco Performance Series universal joints achieve this performance with an optimized thrust washer design to reduce resistance under load, a needle spacer for better stress distribution, grease that is superior to competitors in high temperature durability and water resistance, an improved “quad-lip” seal that eliminates the need for dust caps, and a trunnion with a larger diameter and smooth transitions for maximum strength and load distribution.

Neapco Performance Series U-joints are made in the U.S.A., and are available in eight standard sizes: 1310, 1330, 1350, 1410, 1480, 1550, 3R, and 7290; and three conversion sizes: 1330-3R, 1330-7290, and P55-55-675.

“The old saying, ‘A chain is only as strong as its weakest link,’ also applies to high-performance drivelines,” said Chris Creager, Product Strategy Manager for Neapco’s aftermarket business. “In the past, the u-joint was frequently the weak link. But Neapco Performance Series u-joints are designed, engineered, and manufactured to withstand the harsh conditions and punishing demands of the performance and off-road environments.”

Neapco Performance Series u-joints have several features that yield significant advantages:

Enhanced design thrust washer with a low-friction additive to the material decreases stick-slip and provides lower heat generation, friction, and wear due to new geometry.

Increased trunnion diameter – the largest in the industry – the addition of a needle bearing, and a reduction in grease reservoir depth increases the overall strength and improves stress distribution along the trunnion.

A quad-lip seal prevents grease purging and outside contaminants from entering the u-joints.

The journal/spider body configuration is optimized to provide smoother transitions, ultimately decreasing stress risers throughout the u-joints.

High-temperature grease provides superior durability, greater water resistance, and is stable across a wide range of temperatures.

For more information, visit Neapco.com/Aftermarket.

ABOUT NEAPCO

Neapco, founded as the New England Auto Products Corporation, has been serving the OEM and aftermarket driveline markets since 1921. In 2021, the Company will be celebrating its 100th anniversary. Named as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States by Inc. Magazine and placing on the Crain’s Fast 50 list, Neapco designs, manufactures and distributes OEM and related aftermarket driveline products for automotive, commercial vehicle, off-highway and other specialized applications across the globe. Neapco’s highly respected products are developed and produced by a diverse team of more than 3,000 employees located in five countries. Neapco’s headquarters are in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Further information about Neapco is available at neapco.com.