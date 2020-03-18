Factor 55 Joins Warn Industries

Costa commented, “We are excited to be part of the Warn Industries family, joining forces with a company with a rich history of market leadership, innovation, and a highly-recognized, premium brand. We are very proud of what we have accomplished over these eight-plus years at Factor 55, and partnering with another premium brand where our products accompany one another so well is a great feeling. Our team will maintain their focus on designing and introducing the high-level of product ingenuity Factor 55 customers have grown accustomed to. We look forward to continuing that tradition in addition to drawing upon resources available as part of Warn Industries.”