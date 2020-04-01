Yokohama Tire’s Spring Rebate Returns

SANTA ANA, CA – (Apr. 1, 2020) – Yokohama Tire’s annual spring rebate promotion is back. From now through April 30, consumers can earn up to $100 in the form of a Yokohama Visa® Prepaid card or a Visa Virtual Account after purchasing a set of four select Yokohama tires.

“The spring rebate is a great promotion for consumers because it includes a variety of products from our ADVAN®, GEOLANDAR® and AVID® lines,” said Alan Holtschneider, Yokohama’s director of marketing. “It features all our GEOLANDAR tires, including the brand-new GEOLANDAR® G058, which is designed for crossovers, smaller SUVs and minivans, as well as the award-winning GEOLANDAR X-AT™, an extreme all-terrain tire made for pickup trucks, SUVs and Jeeps.”

Other tires included in the spring rebate are the award-winning ADVAN Apex™, an ultra high-performance tire that has fitments for a large selection of sports cars, high-end performance vehicles and American muscle cars; and the AVID Ascend LX™, an all-season premium touring tire for mainstream passenger cars, minivans and crossovers.

Tires featured in the spring rebate promotion include:

$100 Yokohama Visa® Prepaid card or Visa Virtual Account:

ADVAN Apex®

GEOLANDAR X-MT®

$80 Yokohama Visa® Prepaid card or Visa Virtual Account:

GEOLANDAR M/T® G003

GEOLANDAR X-AT™

GEOLANDAR X-CV®

$60 Yokohama Visa® Prepaid card or Visa Virtual Account:

ADVAN Sport® A/S+

AVID Ascend GT™

AVID Ascend LX™

GEOLANDAR® A/TG015

GEOLANDAR® C/VG058

GEOLANDAR® G055

GEOLANDAR® H/TG056

The rebate is available at participating Yokohama dealers nationwide and select authorized online dealers. Details of the promotion can be found at https://yokohamatire.com/promotions.

About Yokohama Tire Corporation

Yokohama Tire Corporation is the North American manufacturing and marketing arm of Tokyo, Japan-based The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., a global manufacturing and sales company of premium tires since 1917.

