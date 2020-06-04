Jimco Racing Featured In Dirt 5

The incredible virtual world of The Dirt series now features authentic North American off-road race vehicles from Jimco Racing. You can now choose to pilot either a Jimco Maximus Unlimited Truck or Hammerhead Class 1 Car among the variety of vehicles, as well as modify your livery and parts to your liking.

The world class gaming platform created by gaming powerhouse codemasters finally connects the dots for the European world of rallying to the American world of desert off-road racing, a victory for the spread of off-road culture. Young gaming enthusiasts around the world will now be exposed to the Jimco brand and American Desert off-road racing.

Perhaps in a short time there will be a stand alone “American Desert Off-Road Game” of the caliber of Dirt 5. We think the world wants and needs it.

DIRT 5. It’s time to Let Loose

The Game will be released in October 2020 on Xbox Series X, Playstation 5, Windows PC (via Stream) and the current generation of Xbox and PlayStation consoles. As well a Google Stadia version will be released in early 2021.



DIRT 5 is more than relentless rallying, more than suspension-shaking jumps, more than hairpins and handbrakes. Join an energised world of off-road racing, and be part of a vibe that delivers big on epic action, pure expression, and unbridled style. These are things in which Jimco Racing is more than familiar with, and more than capable of.

Jimco Racing Incorporated houses one of the most technologically advanced off road race shops in the world. Utilizing a staff of respected fabricators, engineers and racers, Jimco builds winning state-of-the-art off road racing vehicles and pre-runners. Jimco-built race cars are delivered to racers worldwide.

Jimco Racing operates their race shop in Santee, California. The race shop features a sprawling 16,000 square feet divided up into sections for race car prep, race car design and fabrication and component production.

With over 600 victories, 90 championships worldwide in the U.S., Mexico, Australia, South Africa, and Europe, Jimco Racing continues to strive to be the best, because in motor sports you are either going to the front or back of the field.