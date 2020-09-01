Yokohama Tire Releasing 7 Tire Tips Videos During Tire Safety Week

Informative consumer-focused videos will feature Team Yokohama members such as Travis Pastrana

SANTA ANA, CA. – (Aug. 27, 2020) – Yokohama Tire is releasing seven educational videos in conjunction with The U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association’s (USTMA) annual Tire Safety Week, August 31-September 6.

Every day during Tire Safety Week, Yokohama will release one episode of the consumer-focused videos on its social media channels. An example of the videos is at https://www.facebook.com/256109915617/videos/231404751532673/. The video series features an array of Team Yokohama members such as racers Travis Pastrana and Justin Lofton.

The videos include:

— The Basics on Tire Changing with pro UTV drivers Wayne Matlock and Kristen Matlock

— Why Tires Matter with pro skateboarder Lyn-z Pastrana

— What is TPMS with action star/racer Travis Pastrana

— How to Check Tire Pressure with off-road racer Justin Lofton

— Checking Tread Depth with pro skateboarder Beaver Fleming

— Tire Rotation with overlander and author Dan Grec

— What the Three-Peak Mountain Snow Flake Means with Spartan world champion and obstacle racer Robert Killian

“National Tire Safety Week is an important, consumer-driven initiative,” said Alan Holtschneider, Yokohama’s director of marketing. “Its goal – like Yokohama’s – is to help consumers learn more about tires, including essential steps for proper tire care and maintenance. These are the things that are covered in our video series.”

“As we continue to navigate a new world impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, tire manufacturers such as Yokohama continue to create the smartest and most sustainable technologies that put the safest tires on the road,” said Anne Forristall Luke, president and CEO of USTMA. “National Tire Safety week is an initiative that educates drivers about the critical role they play in maintaining tire safety and ensures they have the information they need to successfully prioritize safety on the road.”

