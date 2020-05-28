Important Crandon and AOP Announcements

Racing, as does life, prepares you for anything and everything.

In the spirit of communicating early with the most current information available, we have two announcements to make:

The first is that, unfortunately the Crandon Spring Race has been cancelled.

The second, is that we have been in contact with the track owners and have been assured that the 4WP Tear Down in Tennessee (July 24 – 25) is on!

Online registration has been closed for Crandon and drivers who registered in advance will be hearing from Dave personally. We are all very disappointed but wanted to share information as quickly as possible. As with any race, this is another obstacle to overcome and keep on racing.

Registration is now open for the 4WP Tear Down in Tennessee.

In an effort to reduce physical contact and adhere to state and local guidelines we will be encouraging online pre-registration for drivers and teams. Spectators will be able to purchase tickets online and attendance may be limited to allow for adequate social distancing. We will offer online tickets to drivers and teams first before opening it up to spectators.

The 4WP Tear Down in Tennessee WILL be broadcast live on the web and all classes will be covered. This will be an official Ultra4 points race that counts towards Nitto National Championship points. Remember, there is not a 4WP Eastern series or Lasernut Western series this year due to the schedule adjustments.

REGISTER HERE

We are committed to racing. We are committed to making the best, safest, and most competitive events for you.

We are Ultra4 Racing.

YOU are Ultra4 Racing.

See you in Tennessee.

~ The Ultra4 Team

#Ultra4Racing #BackOnCourse #OvercomeObstacles