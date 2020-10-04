4WP Nitto Tire Nationals event information Oct 23 and 24

Each race team will have a standard pit area allocated (roughly 20 x 80 like normal regional races). In that pit area you have room for your race car, trailer, and an RV or two depending upon how heavy you travel. This is included in your entry fee. You can camp in your pit area if you choose.

You can reserve camping at Cross Bar Ranch if spaces are still available, or choose from the selection of hotels or casinos near Davis, Oklahoma. Another option is Turner Falls, near the park.

Click HERE to visit Cross Bar Ranch for camping information

Click HERE to visit Turner Falls. Turner Falls will also be hosting a concert and laser light show on Friday and Saturday night. While not directly affiliated with the Ultra4 schedule of events, it will be a great time for spectators and crew alike.

Spectator tickets are also available for purchase online. Spectator tickets can be purchased HERE. (If on a mobile device, you may need to scroll DOWN to see the Nationals ticket reservation instead of the General Admission park ticket purchase button.)

Driver and Co-Drivers will NOT need to purchase entry to the park. That is covered in your entry fee if you have pre-registered. Pit Crew member can either pre-order online HERE, or they can pay $20 at the gate and an additional $5 at the registration desk (as usual) for their Pit Crew Band and USAC insurance.

In an effort to reduce contact during registration, we do encourage you and your crew to purchase online as much as possible.

As with our other races in 2020, we would like to remind our racers, vendors and spectators, to put safety first, take responsibility for your own actions and treat others with respect. Please wash your hands often, cover your face and minimize direct, physical contact as much as possible throughout the event and most importantly stay/go home if you are sick.

Temperature checks and a COVID-19 waiver and health declarations will be administered at the front gate by the park as a component of their COVID-19 mitigation and safety plan.

Other COVID-19 precautions include the following event protocols:

Use hand sanitizer and wash hands oftenPlease stay home and enjoy the event online if you are considered at high riskLeave no trace and pack out your trashAvoid touching the face

Safety is always first, in the car and out of the car. We will be doing our part as an Ultra4 team, including temp checks. Please plan to do yours.