4WP Nitto Tire Nationals event information Oct 23 and 24

It’s time to battle it out for the NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP!
|What an insane year. If there is anything Ultra4 racers are known for, however, it’s the ability to adapt, overcome, and finish… in every circumstance. #NeverQuit is more than just a hashtag, it’s how we race.
One of the adaptations for this year has been a change of venue for our final Nationals event of the year. We are thrilled to be back in Davis, Oklahoma (with no tornados this time) at the Cross Bar Ranch! Fantastic venue and JT Taylor has prepared a killer racecourse in a fitting end to the season.
Please read below for more information and details regarding the 2020 4WP Nitto Tire Nationals!
|Registration
Online driver registration is STILL OPEN and will be available online through midnight PT on Tuesday, Oct 21st. Onsite registration will also be available, but there is an additional $100 surcharge for onsite registration.
Registration is a different online link this year and it’s not too late to register. Click HERE.
Another unique factor to Nationals 2020 is the that ANYONE can race in this event, even if it’s your first race of the year. The “First Round On Us” promotion does apply for Nationals.
The caveat: If Nationals IS your first race of 2020, it will NOT count towards KOH 2021 eligibility. If you aren’t already qualified, you will have to go through the LCQ process to race the 4400 class.
|Awards & Banquet
|Both race and season awards will be presented at Cross Bar Ranch, beginning at 7 PM on Saturday night, Oct 24th. We will award the race event trophies, then do a quick set change and present the National Points Awards, also on site.
In lieu of a sit down banquet this year, we’re going to have a huge party with BBQ and friends and family. Less formal than in years past, but no less honoring of the season achievements. Awards will be broadcast via livestream as usual.
Driver’s and Co-Drivers will receive a wristband for the BBQ dinner as a part of their race entry, courtesy of Nitto Tire. Additional wristbands for crew and family will be available onsite for purchase.
EVERYONE is invited to celebrate the season and your accomplishments. The wristband are only for the BBQ portion. Please plan to join us Saturday night in celebrating victories, accomplishments, and the end of 2020!
|Camping | Lodging | Tickets | Covid Guidelines
|Each race team will have a standard pit area allocated (roughly 20 x 80 like normal regional races). In that pit area you have room for your race car, trailer, and an RV or two depending upon how heavy you travel. This is included in your entry fee. You can camp in your pit area if you choose.
You can reserve camping at Cross Bar Ranch if spaces are still available, or choose from the selection of hotels or casinos near Davis, Oklahoma. Another option is Turner Falls, near the park.
Click HERE to visit Cross Bar Ranch for camping information
Click HERE to visit Turner Falls. Turner Falls will also be hosting a concert and laser light show on Friday and Saturday night. While not directly affiliated with the Ultra4 schedule of events, it will be a great time for spectators and crew alike.
Spectator tickets are also available for purchase online. Spectator tickets can be purchased HERE. (If on a mobile device, you may need to scroll DOWN to see the Nationals ticket reservation instead of the General Admission park ticket purchase button.)
Driver and Co-Drivers will NOT need to purchase entry to the park. That is covered in your entry fee if you have pre-registered. Pit Crew member can either pre-order online HERE, or they can pay $20 at the gate and an additional $5 at the registration desk (as usual) for their Pit Crew Band and USAC insurance.
In an effort to reduce contact during registration, we do encourage you and your crew to purchase online as much as possible.
As with our other races in 2020, we would like to remind our racers, vendors and spectators, to put safety first, take responsibility for your own actions and treat others with respect. Please wash your hands often, cover your face and minimize direct, physical contact as much as possible throughout the event and most importantly stay/go home if you are sick.
Temperature checks and a COVID-19 waiver and health declarations will be administered at the front gate by the park as a component of their COVID-19 mitigation and safety plan.
Other COVID-19 precautions include the following event protocols:
Use hand sanitizer and wash hands oftenPlease stay home and enjoy the event online if you are considered at high riskLeave no trace and pack out your trashAvoid touching the face
Safety is always first, in the car and out of the car. We will be doing our part as an Ultra4 team, including temp checks. Please plan to do yours.
|If you have not already ordered, please pre-order your VP Racing Fuel ahead of time by using the normal order link: CLICK HERE TO ORDER
Pricing information and order delivery time information are available at that link as well.
|Schedule of Events
|PLEASE NOTE THE DRIVERS SUMMIT ON THE SCHEDULE FOR THURSDAY PM
You can click HERE to download a PDF copy to your mobile device or computer to print
4WP Nitto Tire Nationals Schedule of Events
Thursday, Oct 22 9AM Driver Registration | Media Registration 12PM Pre-Running opens 6PM Annual Driver Summit (location at Bailey Cole’s pit)
Friday, Oct 23 8AM Driver Registration | Media Registration 8:30AM – 3 PM Pre-Running available 11AM Tech inspection for new vehicles 1PM Media safety briefing (at the broadcast trailer) 2PM Drivers Meeting for Qualifying (at the Nitto trailer) 3PM – 6PM Qualifying for all classes by class: 4900, 4600, 4500, 4800, 4400 7PM Mandatory Drivers Meeting for Saturday races (at the Nitto trailer)
Saturday, Oct 24 7AM – 10:30AM Can-Am Off Road 4900 UTV Class Race (3 full laps*) 10AM – 1:30PM Limited Class Race (2 laps* for 4600, 3 laps* for all others) 1PM – 6PM Unlimited 4400 Class Race (4 full laps*) 7PM Awards for all classes + National Awards
* each lap consists of an A & B loop totaling approximately 30 – 32 miles per lap
|We look forward to seeing you at Nationals in Oklahoma. Thank you for a fantastic season, despite all the obstacles. Overcoming obstacles is what we do. Literally. We have the best racers, the best fans, and the best sponsors. Thank you and we look forward to celebrating with you all this coming weekend.
See you soon,
The Ultra4 Family