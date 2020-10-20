Red Line Synthetic Oil Expands Cooling System Line with New SuperCool® Fortified with WaterWetter®

Benicia, Calif. (October 6, 2020) – Red Line Synthetic Oil, a leader in the performance lubricant industry, today announced, SuperCool antifreeze/coolant. Designed to lower coolant temperatures by as much as 20 degrees Fahrenheit while simultaneously protecting against harmful rust and corrosion. The new SuperCool products are available for order at authorized Red Line distributors and www.redlineoil.com.

Red Line has been helping vehicle owners and enthusiasts take care of their vehicle’s cooling systems for more than 25 years with the company’s famous additive, WaterWetter®. Originally designed for racing applications, WaterWetter was created specifically to reduce strain on the cooling system, allowing for more reliable performance. Now, that same technology is available to consumers in an easy-to-use antifreeze/coolant, designed to drastically reduce engine temperatures, providing maximum performance and increased reliability.

“The new SuperCool line is the culmination of our 25 years of experience in cooling system additives,” said Art Kendrick, Product Expert at Red Line Synthetic Oil. “We wanted to provide our customers with an easy-to-use antifreeze/coolant product that offers the benefits of our WaterWetter additive and the advanced protection our products are known for.”

Red Line’s SuperCool line features SuperCool Performance, a 50/50 prediluted version, and Super Cool Concentrate, for those who prefer to create their own water-to-coolant ratio. Both products are formulated for use in both modern and classic radiators and water pumps. During an independent test, Red Line’s SuperCool Performance reduced average coolant temperatures by 19.2 degrees Fahrenheit over OEM coolant under constant load.

SuperCool also provides protection against the initial effects of corrosion and helps prevent further damage, maintaining your engine’s optimum performance over the lifetime of the vehicle. Both SuperCool formulas can be added to any brand of existing OEM antifreeze/coolant in any make or model.

“At Red Line, we pride ourselves on creating products that vehicle owners and enthusiasts can count on to provide extremely high levels of performance and protection,” said Justin Johnson, Director of Red Line Synthetic Oil. “We took our extensive knowledge from our popular WaterWetter product line, and applied it to the next logical step, a complete coolant product. Like all of our products, our goal was to raise the bar, and we’re confident that our customers will see reduced coolant temperatures without sacrificing protection.”

Since the beginning, Red Line Synthetic Oil has created products for racing applications with the idea that racers require the best of the best. This philosophy of creating the most advanced lubricants has become a pillar of the brand, not just within its racing line but with all of its product offerings. Red Line creates its synthetic oils and advanced additives using the world’s finest base stocks so consumers can rest assured their vehicles are receiving only the highest quality fluids.

For more info on Red Line Synthetic Oil, please visit www.redlineoil.com or follow Red Line Synthetic Oil on Instagram, Facebook or LinkedIn.

About Red Line Synthetic Oil

In 1979, Red Line Synthetic Oil began creating lubricants for the racing industry. Today, Red Line Synthetic Oil manufactures more than 100 products, including motor oils, gear oils, ATFs, assembly lubes, fuel additives and the popular WaterWetter cooling additive for the automotive, motorcycle, marine and industrial markets. Red Line Synthetic Oil uses extensive knowledge of racing to create high-performance products for track cars and street vehicles. To find a dealer or order online, go to www.redlineoil.com.