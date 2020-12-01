ARB Releases Pressure Control with Compressor Connect

One of the key features of ARB’s vehicle accessory interface, LINX, allows users to set and control the compressor directly from the device without the need for an inflation or deflation gauge. ARB engineers have developed a standalone system that gives all users unmatched convenience and control when it is time to air up and down.

Introducing ARB’s Pressure Control Module, a Bluetooth module that allows hands-free operation during the air-up or down process. Simply plug the hose into the compressor and straight into the tire and operate the compressor via your phone using the Compressor Connect app.

With the ability to set a target pressure or save up to four custom presets for common uses such as sand, pavement, or gravel, the Bluetooth module will let air out or pump air into the tire to hit the desired pressure and advise you via vibration and/or audio alerts. Using this module removes the need for a tire gauge, streamlining the process when in the moment.

The Pressure Control Module is downloadable for iOS or Android.

