Custer’s New Build-A-Bar LED Light Bars Allow You to Build Your Own Customized Light Bar

May 22, 2017

Custer Products is pleased to announce Build-A-Bar LED Light Bars, which are an addition to Custer’s Never Night™ Off-Road Series of LED Light Bars. Build-A-Bar enables you to build a custom lighting system that’s just the right size for your needs. The light bars also allow you to achieve a unique custom appearance. Build-A-Bar is perfect for Off-Road, Marine, Heavy Duty, Agricultural, and other 10-30 volt applications. Engineered for high performance use, Build-A-Bar LED Light Bars are comprised of 7-inch long interlocking lamp units, which can be attached side-to-side to build a light bar ranging from narrow to wide. Or, lamps can be stacked, by interlocking top to bottom. Lamp units can also be attached both side to side, and top to bottom, to form a “wall of light”. Lamps can be interlocked to any length or height you need, and are available in flood light or spot light beam patterns. Light up the night by using flood and spot lamps together for wide and far reaching light. Lamp units utilize long life 30-Watt CREE light-emitting diodes (LEDs) to achieve bright beam patterns, and minimize energy use. Each lamp unit produces 3,000 lumens of light. To ensure high performance and reliability during extreme use, Build-A-Bar LED Light Bars feature rugged die cast aluminum housings, high impact polycarbonate lenses, and are certified IP-67 for water and dust intrusion. Lighting systems Include stainless steel mounts, and connecting hardware. Build-A-Bar LED Light Bars are supported by Custer’s renowned friendly and knowledgeable customer service. Custer Products – for a little more money, you get a lot more light. For more information go to http://www.custerproducts.com/ product/build-a-bar/ .

