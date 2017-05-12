Pat Dean Qualifies First for the 2017 Method Race Wheels Laughlin Desert Classic presented by Canidae Tap It

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 14 View / May 12, 2017

2017 Race-Dezert BITD Laughlin Desert Classic Coverage





Click here for full qualifying results. It was a fast time trials today, a fitting opening to sprint race known as the Method Race Wheels Laughlin Desert Classic presented by Canada Tap It. #1575 Pat Dean, #1 Jason Voss, #1570 Harley Letner, #32 Shawn Croll and #4 Justin Matney were the top five qualifiers amongst the 23 Trick Trucks and 11 Class 1500 vehicles that barreled through the time trial course for their chance at solidifying their race day starting positions. The track consisted mostly of flat, sandy turns carved for finesse, however it was a jump fest at our shooting location, about the roughest part of the 2.5 mile track.



On race day, there won’t be much time to catch the frontrunners. Five separate races will make up each day. Four laps (Race 1 is three) of seventeen miles (68 miles total) is all the racers get on Saturday and Sunday on a course that’s been known to deteriorate very rapidly. If you’ve already read our pre-LDC story, than you already know who’ll be running up front.

Race 1 (6:00AM) – Class 1700, 2700, 3700, 4700, 5000, 7100, 8100, VINT

Race 2 (8:00AM) – Class 1100, 2000, 2400, 3000, 6000, 7200

Race 3 (10:00AM) – Class 1000-1500-6200

Race 4 (12:00PM) – Class 6100-8000

Race 5 (2:00PM) – Trick Truck Race

The first two races will start three vehicles wide for a land rush start, while the other three races start two vehicles wide. However, if today’s well watered time trials course is any indication of track conditions on race day, the dust should be settled to make for some fantastic racing.



Dean will lead the field of Class 1000, 1500 and 6200 in the third race, while Voss and Croll will line up side to side in the Trick Truck race in the fifth and final race on each day. Dean averaged a speed of 53.490mph and finished nearly a second faster than second place and 2016 overall points championship, Jason Voss.





Dean skipped out on the first Best in the Desert race of the season at the Parker 425 but came out of The Mint 400 with a 2nd place finish behind today’s third fastest Harley Letner. Jeff Quinn of Lakewood, CA finished in third place in his #1590 JIMCO, followed by #1549 Same Berri and #1542 Sam Baldi.





With a ton of big names missing on the roster, it’s no surprise that Method Race Wheels’ Jason Voss was fastest in his #1 Trick Truck. After missing out on the overall by just over a minute to Rob MacCachren at this years Mint 400, Voss will certainly be back to his normal ways this weekend.





Voss will be off the line with second fastest trick truck qualifier, Shawn Croll, whose sixth place finish at the Mint left him hungrier than ever. RPM Off-Road had an impressive showing with #4 Justin Matney and #17 Eduardo Laguna taking the third and fourth position for the team, followed by YouTheory Racing’s #55 Anthony Terzo.





Immediately following time trials was the Parade of Champions, where race vehicles rolled down the main drag on S. Casino Drive. Thousands of people listened and watched close to fifty off-road vehicles muscle their way through the heart of Laughlin. It’s always cool to see innocent bystanders freak out on how cool these machines are. Fist bump to Method Race Wheels for making it happen.

Tonight’s the night if you’re looking to party. Method Race Wheels is hosting a racer party in main pit right now with free tacos and drinks. All racers, crew, and race familia are welcome. The tent is on the main road near the entrance of main pit. Come kick off the weekend on Method Race Wheels!

